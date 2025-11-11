The Morning Briefing: Kamala Harris Is Now Sniffing the Paste Before She Eats It

Top O' the Briefing

Yes, it's only been a couple of weeks since the last time we kicked off the Briefing by mocking Kamala Harris but, dear readers, she keeps going out in public and saying stuff. If she's teeing them up, we would be remiss if we didn't hit them somewhere. I hope that you're all on board with me on this one.

Besides, it gets us out of talking about Chuck Schumer for the day ( I did write about him yesterday, however.) Finally, Kamala Harris has done something good for some Americans.

Harris has been all but abandoned by the major money players in the Democratic Party. It was last July 1 that I wrote about the big bucks people on the Dem side making it clear that she should probably give up the idea of running for governor of California. I also went over how quickly the donors bailed on her during her 2020 presidential campaign, which ended in 2019.

It appears that Harris' coping mechanism for rejection is complete denial. She continues to babble her way through her book tour, seemingly unaware that she lost the election last year. Despite not having any important people backing her continued existence in the Democratic Party, Harris continues to find people who feed her delusions. the book tour's latest stop was a podcast called "Storehouse & Friends."

Keep reaching for the stars, Princess Cackles!

Almost every stop along the way of this tour has been a train wreck and has provided tons of fodder for those of us in conservative media. This one is amazing, though. Amazingly bad. Harris claims that she was playing "3-dimensional chess" against President Trump during her inglorious campaign last year. No, really:

Kamala Harris says she was playing “3D Chess” while campaigning against Trump: “My highest priority was just talking to people about the economy. I understood the game that was being played.” pic.twitter.com/BkFN0CPAik — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 11, 2025

Here is my RedState colleague Bonchie's reaction to the video:

Man, she's not good at this. I know it's an overused joke at this point, but she sounds inebriated with her fumbling over words and slow pace of speech halfway through. Whether she actually is or not isn't really the point. The point is that whatever is to blame, her delivery and personal connection to any audience are severely lacking. Even the way she constantly changes her accent and grammar comes across as nakedly inauthentic, which has been her biggest downfall from the beginning. You can convince people to vote for bad ideas, as sad a reality as that is, but it's hard to convince people to vote for someone who is so clearly manufactured.

"Manufactured" is exactly right. When you think about it, everything Bonchie wrote there could be applied to describing Hillary Clinton as well. The entire "diversity first" modus operandi of the Democrats is artificial. It's not surprising that it so often produces inauthentic candidates. Remember, Hillary's 2016 handlers went through over 60 campaign slogans, each one meant to help the public get to know her better. That was after she'd been in the public eye for almost a quarter century.

I believe that Harris sounds inebriated because she is inebriated. As I've written before, I'm not saying that because I'm a mean, conservative detractor of hers, I'm saying that because I've spent most of my adult life doing shows in nightclubs and I am quite familiar with how people look, sound, and act when they're inebriated.

Cackles seems to be very big on the breakfast Franzia during this book tour.

I did get a chuckle out of Harris talking about staying on message. It was almost as absurd as the notion that she was playing 3--D chess with Trump and out-maneuvering him. I've come across many politicians over the years who fumbled when it came to messaging, none of them as awful as Kamala Harris. She is every bit as incoherent as Joe Biden, but without the age-related dementia excuse. The woman has never strung together three sensible sentences in her life. The Dems also didn't have much of a message last year beyond, "ORANGE MAN BAD!" Even that sentence is a couple syllables too long for Harris to be trusted to handle.

Kamala Harris probably couldn't play a game of Candyland without hiring a coach; she definitely wasn't playing any kind of chess against Trump last year. We all have a grand time mocking this comically inept woman, especially now that we know she can't ruin the country. It's time, however, for someone close to her to tell her to put the lid back on the paste and give it a rest.

Everything Isn't Awful

I was once a little boy — can confirm that puddles are awesome.

