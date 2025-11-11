How the Hell Did We Let China Buy a Trailer Park in THIS Spot?

So a Chinese fraudster connected to Communist intelligence services wandered in from Canada and bought a trailer park next door to a stealth bomber base in Missouri.

This is not the opening line of a surreal joke.

Whiteman Air Force Base is home to our tiny fleet of B-2 bombers, and yet an RV park just a mile away "is one of several properties near U.S. military interests acquired by a web of shell companies, which are ultimately owned by a couple who live in Canada and belong to organizations controlled by disgraced Chinese tycoon and self-described former CCP intelligence 'affiliate,' Miles Guo," according to a bombshell Daily Caller report.

We need to go a bit deeper into something the DC's excellent investigative reporter, Philip Lenczycki, only touched upon in his story. But first, you need to know a bit more about the B-2 Spirit, so that you understand the stakes involved.

Not only is the B-2 still the world's only nuclear-capable stealth bomber after more than 30 years, it's the most capable conventional bombers ever flown. Any doubters were forever silenced by the B-2's (and its crews') performance against Iran's nuclear program earlier this year — from half a world away.

But we only built 21 of them. The Spirit of Kansas crashed in 2008, and in 2022, our fleet was reduced again after the Spirit of Hawaii crashed. The Spirit of Georgia remains under repair following a landing gear collapse in 2021. At the moment, we have just 18 operational Spirits, and getting as many as a dozen of them in the air at once is an operational challenge.

It's also something we can't repeat with any frequency, because the Spirits are "hangar queens" that require approximately 120 hours of maintenance for every hour spent in the air.

It isn't their fault. That's the best we could do with technology that was cutting edge in the 1980s.

Had we followed our Cold War plan to build and maintain 132 Spirits, I firmly believe that both Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin would be much better behaved today. Instead, in a fit of Cold War victory fever, Congress stopped production at 21. Worse, the Air Force didn't get serious about developing a replacement, the B-21 Raider, until 2011.

The Raider appears to be coming along nicely, but the first production units won't be ready for combat until later this decade, or maybe as late as 2030.

Our deterrence posture sucks, and that's why there's a major war in Europe for the first time in 80 years, and another one brewing in the Pacific.

Now back to that Daily Caller report, and this quote from former CIA operations officer, Bryan Dean Wright:

This trailer park would hypothetically give Xi Jinping a range of options to wreak havoc. For example, certain spy tools can connect to the local grid and fry systems at Whiteman AFB. He might also house signals intelligence equipment like a StingRay to catch cell phone data of people on base and target them for later recruitment. He can also hide attack drones or even missiles in nearby storage units and otherwise benign-looking shipping containers, as we’ve seen in the war in Ukraine and Russia.

Last June, Ukraine launched Operation Spiderweb against Russia's strategic bomber force.

Ukraine spent 18 months smuggling small, inexpensive drones into Russia, and once assembled, the drones were hidden inside wooden launch containers, hauled by civilian-looking trucks, and parked near five strategic bomber bases spread across Russia.

On the GO order, nearly 120 drones emerged from their secret compartments and, guided by FPV (first-person video) remote control, delivered their explosive payloads to Russia's nuclear-capable fleet of Tu-95, Tu-22M3, and Tu-160 bombers.

Roughly one-third of Russia's bombers were destroyed or damaged in the attack. Whiteman AFB is home to our entire B-2 fleet.

Now imagine that same tactic — only this time, the target is us.

"If the U.S. Air Force and Space Force leadership aren't furiously scribbling notes right now on how to avoid getting caught with their pants down the same way," I cautioned at the time, "then maybe we're paying them too much."

AND THE CHINESE BOUGHT A FRIGGING TRAILER PARK NEXT TO WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE???

As Russia learned the hard way, trailers can be loaded up with most anything these days, and nobody would take notice of their coming and going.

So yes, there’s a war brewing in the Pacific — but that’s only half the story. If, God forbid, war should come, it will be fought partly on American soil by Chinese drones flying from locations just like that trailer park in the middle of Missouri.

