IT'S EVIL! DON'T TOUCH IT! Just When You Thought You Hated the Media Enough...

Some days it feels like I ask too much of you, gentle reader, and yet here I go again, asking you to hate the mainstream media more than you already do. But I have three new reasons just this morning.

Advertisement

So settle in while I share today's Trifecta of Suckitude, but first, take a deep breath, set aside your coffee, and take any prescribed blood pressure medications.

Just in time for Veterans Day comes this gem from Newsweek Senior Defense Reporter Ellie Cook: "Memorial to Black US Soldiers Who Died in WW2 Quietly Removed."

Before we get to the Fake News, please know that Cook appears to be an exact fit for "27 years old and knows literally nothing." Either that, or she and her work are both AI-generated — and I wouldn’t know which way to bet.

"The White House, under President Donald Trump, has cracked down on programs aimed at diversity and inclusion, an attitude echoed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in his reshaping of the Pentagon and the U.S. military," Cook reported. The clear implication is that Trump and Hegseth want to erase black soldiers from history.

But here's what LibsOfTikTok noticed: "Only when you scroll alllll the way down do they admit that it actually works on a rotation and a panel which happened to feature a black servicemember was simply rotated."

Worse? The addition seems to be part of an obscure correction that still didn't admit to Cook's false narrative.

That sound you hear is my seething leaking all across the internet.

You still don't hate them enough, believe it or not, so let’s move from sloppy narratives to active collaboration with terrorists.

Advertisement

Here's today's second item:

⚡BREAKING: @reuters has withdrawn the Hamas propaganda piece claiming 200 Hamas terrorists hiding in tunnels under Rafah are trapped civilians. @Reuters owes the public an explanation for pushing terrorist propaganda under the guise of journalism. There must be accountability… https://t.co/koXMeL2miV pic.twitter.com/FSGDvJNJRT — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 10, 2025

Israel War Room added, "Reuters owes the public an explanation for pushing terrorist propaganda under the guise of journalism. There must be accountability for the media’s pattern of abdicating journalistic ethics and standards to malign the Jewish State."

There will be no accountability.

Reuters' Middle East services — just like the UN's — are corrupted from the inside by Islamists. Reuters hires local stringers who wear "journalist" like the proverbial skin suit, but the organization seems happy to publish most of whatever propaganda they write.

Some days, like today, they get called out on it. But not nearly enough.

Then — Sweet Jeebus, there he goes again — here's Jake Tapper, spreading the fake news like grape jelly on Wonder Bread.

Fake news and conspiracy theorizing, Jake. As per usual. They were not "fake" electors but "alternate" electors. https://t.co/xf9mKEUr5S — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 10, 2025

Never mind that The Federalist’s Shawn Fleetwood reported back in the summer of 2024 that the ‘Fake Electors’ smear was a debunked conspiracy theory — and that alternate electors go back to the 1960 election dispute between Nixon and Kennedy over Hawaii’s votes.

Advertisement

Margot Cleveland did the original reporting on this more than two years ago, so Tapper has no excuse. "There were no 'fake' electors," during the 2020 dispute over Georgia's election result, Cleveland wrote. "There were contingent Republican electors named consistent with legal precedent to preserve the still ongoing legal challenges to the validity of Georgia’s certified vote."

But no matter. As Tapper well knows, the mainstream media's job isn't to report factually. The job is to establish narratives that fester in the public consciousness, crowding out reality and critical thinking.

And Another Thing: I say "Tapper" the same way Seinfeld says, "Newman." It's true!

What ties these three together isn’t just bias — it’s rot. Institutions that once prided themselves on fact-checking and independence now push ignorance and ideology.

Without the alternative press like PJ Media and (mostly) free platforms like X, I'm not sure what we'd do.

There's a moment at the very end of Time Bandits — the original Terry Gilliam movie, not the short-lived TV-series reboot — where the young Kevin warns his parents not to touch a smoldering chunk of the villain's remains.

"It's Evil! Don't touch it!"

But then his parents do touch the Evil, and they instantly explode.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Advertisement

That 20-second clip is precisely how I feel about the mainstream media most days.

The difference between real life and Time Bandits — aside from the lamentable absence of Sean Connery and David Warner, of course — is that things would be so much better if one touch of smoking Mainstream Media made people explode.

Because people would quickly learn to leave that stuff alone.

Instead of exploding on contact, the press acts like a slow-moving poison — rotting the brain one synapse at a time with fake news, false narratives, and the occasional outright lie.

Recommended: It's Time to Call Out Tucker Carlson

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.