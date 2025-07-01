The Morning Briefing: I Hope Kamala Harris Keeps Chasing Parked Cars

Top O' the Briefing

There has been a lot of attention given here in conservative media to the Democrats' four-year-long game of make-believe regarding Joe Biden's mental deterioration. To be sure, it's a story that is worth pursuing, but I've largely avoided it for a few reasons. The first — and I have written about this — is that the damage is done and no amount of us saying, "I told you so!" is going to undo it.

The second is that, after that four year slog, I've got a severe case of Biden burnout and prefer to not write about him unless it is unavoidable.

The third reason is that, as awful as it was having Joe Biden's puppet masters running the White House, the specter of Kamala Harris taking over was truly disturbing. I've been writing for years that we should never be too eager to get a Democrat we don't like out of office because there is almost always a worse one waiting to take his or her place. I wrote a recent VIP column about it and one astute reader suggested in the comments that I call it "Kruiser's First Law of Democrats."

The thought of Kamala Harris having real power is enough to give anyone the night sweats. If the Democrats had decided to push Joe out, then Kamala Harris would have been running as an incumbent president last year. I'm not saying that President Trump wouldn't still have defeated her, but it would have been tougher.

Thankfully, Trump vanquished her and the Democrats have been forced to remember that they never liked her that much in the first place.

Oh, sure, they pretended that she was the bees knees when she was forced upon them as their nominee last year. She's still the candidate who was rushed out of the 2020 Democratic primary race while it was still 2019, though. California Democrats don't have to be good at retail politics are even particularly likeable; they simply have to meet the right money people early in their careers.

Like Hillary Clinton before her, Kamala Harris never really grows on anyone in a good way. She doesn't know that, however. The elites in the Democratic Party have not been honest with themselves about why Harris lost last year, and it's unlikely that they ever will be. These people can tell themselves stories, after all.

Harris is operating under a cloud of delusion that makes her think she's a viable candidate for office. It's not out of the realm of possibility, as Democrats often fail upward, as we've seen many times. I don't think Harris is one of those charmed Dems, which is why I hope she keeps trying for a while. I would love to continue watching her have unfortunate run-ins with reality.

The former Madame Veep has been weighing her options for either a run at replacing Gavin Newsom in Sacramento, or another run at the presidency in 2028. Like I said, delusional. It would appear that there aren't many people weighing Harris's options along with her, which Matt wrote about yesterday:

The latest sign? Once-loyal Democrat megadonors in her own backyard are slamming the brakes on a potential Kamala gubernatorial bid, sounding alarms about her viability and hinting that she is by no means unburdened by what has been. The message from the Democratic donor class isn’t just tepid; it’s downright hostile. These are the same individuals who, just a few years ago, wrote checks out of fear of a Donald Trump administration and blind faith in the Democratic establishment. Now, they’re openly admitting the Biden-Harris ticket made them feel “bamboozled,” and they are furious at the party for the mess it’s created.

This isn't a new experience for Ms. Harris. The Dem money people were very quick to bail on her during her 2020 presidential bid. She was riding high late in the summer of 2019, sitting in the top three. By the middle of September, the big donors began to sour on her and cast their eyes and checkbooks elsewhere. She was out of the race before Christmas.

So, this is nothing new for her.

Kamala Harris is an arrogant and awful human being. It would be a delight to watch her hop on the entitlement train a couple more times and have it go off the rails. While a lot of the mega donors may have soured on Harris, she still brings some campaign contributions to the yard. As long as she is in a race, some leftist money is going down a drain. That's always a good thing.

