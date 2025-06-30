Hamas Puts Bounties on U.S. Aid Workers

There’s yet another reason to add to the lengthy list of why Americans should get out of Gaza and stop spending millions of our taxpayer dollars on the jihad-loving inhabitants.

Advertisement

Fox News reported June 28 that Hamas has put out bounties on Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) staff, including both U.S. and local personnel. If Hamas — which also uses human shields — cannot control the aid, it doesn't want Gazans to get any. This comes after the Trump administration reportedly approved $30 million more of our taxpayer dollars in aid to Gaza.

Christians under persecution in Nigeria, Congo, Syria, and elsewhere still get jack squat, and the Iranians robbed of their hope of regime change continue to suffer. Meanwhile, some Americans who lost everything in hurricanes earlier this year didn’t receive federal aid. America is not making quite the impressive show on the world stage we could have hoped.

Recommended: Iran Killed Israeli and Ukrainian Children

GHF told Fox News, “We are aware of credible reports that Hamas is openly targeting the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and those who work with us. According to these reports, Hamas has placed bounties on both our American security personnel and Palestinian aid workers, offering cash rewards to anyone who injures or kills them.”

Advertisement

GHF also said Hamas has positioned "armed operatives" near humanitarian zones in an apparent attempt to "disrupt the only functioning aid delivery system in Gaza." Earlier this month, Hamas launched a deadly attack on GHF workers, leaving 12 dead. The organization said Hamas also tortured others. The victims were local workers, according to GHF.

The overwhelming majority of Gazans support genocidal jihad (even if Hamas is not their favorite of the multiple Palestinian terror groups now), and just because we do them favors, they won’t stop hating Westerners. We’ve sent billions of dollars in aid to Gaza over the years, with Israel’s help, and the Gazans still hate Christians and Jews generally and Americans and Israelis in particular.

Devout Muslims believe that Allah commands jihad and that it must never end. Donald Trump found that out again this week when Hamas’s backer and Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, proved himself as hateful a foe as ever after Trump saved him from Israeli assassination. Trump was shocked at the ayatollah’s entirely predictable attitude.

Advertisement

Related: Trump is Weirdly Mystified at Ayatollah’s Continuing Hatred for U.S. and Israel

No one can reason or bribe these people into abandoning barbarity. Islam has always had the same violent teachings and disastrous effects since the seventh century, and that isn’t going to change because Trump sent $30 million more in aid. Every country to which the “Palestinians” go, they repay hospitality with violence and murder (see recent news from Kuala Lumpur). After decades of this, you’d think we’d learn our lesson.

Hamas will continue to kill aid workers, and Muslim Gazans will continue to support jihad against Israel. The only way this crisis ends is if Israel wipes Hamas out altogether, reclaims Gaza, and clears it of the so-called “Palestinians.”

Help us tell the truth about government corruption. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.