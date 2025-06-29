Iran Killed Children, Israeli and Ukrainian

The Iranian regime murdered children in its attacks on civilian centers, including a seven-year-old cancer patient.

From the Israeli children blown up in their beds to the Ukrainian girl killed by missiles to the Israeli civilians murdered by Iran on the day of the “ceasefire,” when Donald Trump demanded Israel not respond, there are many innocent victims and mourning families in Israel today. And dozens of Israeli hostages remain in Hamas captivity, too.

Advertisement

Bar Kupershtein is held hostage by Hamas in Gaza for 632 days.



LET HIM GO NOW🎗️.



We will not rest until every last hostage comes home. pic.twitter.com/oPL7duZQsN — Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 29, 2025

For Our VIPs: From Anne Frank to Hamas: Eight Decades of Anti-Jew Hatred

A six-day-old Israeli baby pulled from the rubble after one attack reportedly survived, but on June 14, the state of Israel reported that an Iranian missile attack had left 200 people injured, 35 missing, and eight killed, including four children.

Tonight, once again, the Iranian regime deliberately targeted Israeli civilians as they slept. 8 people killed, including 4 children. Over 200 injured. 35 still missing. Families torn apart. Iran targets innocents. Israel targets nuclear and military sites - to stop the world’s most dangerous terror regime from acquiring the world’s most dangerous weapons. We will do whatever it takes to defend our people. Israel is doing what must be done. — Israel (@Israel) Jun 13, 2025

Among the dead children is a little girl who came to Israel for treatment. Israel was trying to cure her, but Iran killed her. Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Oren Mamorstein wrote about Anastasia Buryk:

Advertisement

The Iranians targeted children and civilians in Israel.



This morning I was in Bat Yam with Foreign Minister @gidonsaar and the Federal Minister of the Interior of Germany, Alexander Dobrindt, at the site where Iranian ballistic missiles killed Anastasiia Buryk — a seven-year-old… pic.twitter.com/LWjOwSvSBl — Oren Marmorstein (@OrenMarmorstein) June 29, 2025

This is another reason there cannot and should not be a “peace deal” with Iran, because regardless of Donald Trump’s Nobel Prize dreams (and his post complaining genocidal, Israel-hating, America-loathing fanatic Ayatollah Khamenei isn’t grateful to him shows he doesn’t understand the Iranian regime or Islam itself AT ALL), the regime has no conscience. The Iranian terror-sponsoring Islamists are delighted to kill Israeli babies. They want to wipe Israel off their map, and if they had their way, they’d obliterate America, too, and kill all Jews, Christians, and any Muslims not so bloodthirsty as they are.

This is who Iran targets:



A mother, her two daughters, and a relative, members of an Israeli-Arab family from Tamra, were murdered last night when an Iranian ballistic missile struck their home.



Their names were Manar (45), Hala (20), Shada (13), and Manar (41).



May their… pic.twitter.com/uvX8VrZf6G — Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 15, 2025

Advertisement

Related: Trump is Weirdly Mystified at Ayatollah’s Continuing Hatred for U.S. and Israel

The persecuted Christians in Iranian jails or heading to their executions could tell us as much. So could the tens of thousands of Iranian freedom protestors arrested, raped, tortured, and or killed by the regime in 2022 and 2023. That is why many Iranians were calling for the collapse of the regime and the return of the shah before Trump — by his own admission — saved the regime and forced Israel to back down.

Iran’s regime is pure evil. They must be eliminated.

Help us tell the truth about Islamic terrorism. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.