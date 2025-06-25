Hamas Kills Seven Israeli Soldiers

Catherine Salgado | 12:24 PM on June 25, 2025
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Iranian-supported Hamas killed seven Israeli soldiers while the world was hailing “peace.”

Iran killed four Israeli civilians yesterday morning, and Donald Trump told Israel not to respond because of “peace.” Seven Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers were killed, and America authorized more aid to Gaza. Exactly which blindingly obvious reality is not hitting us over the head? Iran’s evil regime will never stop trying to wipe Israel off the map, and neither will its terrorist proxies, including Hamas.

Israel shared the names, ages, and photos of the IDF soldiers that Hamas killed. Lt. Matan Shai Yashinovski, 21; Ssgt. Ronel Ben-Moshe, 20; Ssgt. Niv Radia, 20; Ssgt. Alon Davidov, 21; Sgt. Ronen Shapiro, 19; Sgt. Shahar Manoav, 21; and Sgt. Maayan Baruch Pearlstein, 20. All promising young men with their whole lives ahead of them, until the Hamas terrorists beloved of woke Westerners killed them.

There were also four Israelis killed in Iran’s attack:

Westerners must stop making the mistake of halting before destroying terror entities and their proxies to chase the illusion of “peace.” Jihad does not make peace. So long as a single genocidal Iranian leader is alive, so long as any of the jihad-loving “Palestinians” remain in Gaza, they will be killing Israelis. 

This news about the IDF soldiers comes right after the Trump administration reportedly authorized $30 million in aid for the overwhelmingly pro-terrorist, Israel-hating Gazans, who instead should be kicked out of Gaza. Trump seemed to recognize the necessity of clearing Gaza earlier this year — what changed? Significantly, the Hamas co-founder’s son said Gaza should be entirely reduced to rubble, because the fanatics there aren’t ideologically salvageable. Meanwhile, Christians are still being massacred in Syria, Congo, Nigeria, and elsewhere, and there’s no aid for them. Do Jewish and Christian lives not matter?

How many lives must be sacrificed on the altar of “open-mindedness”? How many times will America waste our taxpayer money funding people and governments who hate us? Each one of the Israeli victims this week was infinitely precious. It was not worth one of their lives to pretend Hamas or Iran will ever stop following Islam’s command to commit mass murder.

