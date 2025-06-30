How Marjorie Taylor Greene Became the ‘Liver King’ of Conservatism

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) bitterly opposes foreign wars. Like, totally.

She’s been all over the media landscape — traditional and alternative — railing against these evil, awful, horrible foreign wars. She just argued against ‘em in Tucker Carlson’s man-cave (or whatever the hell that weird-looking room was): “That’s what the election was all about! No more foreign wars!”

She blasted ‘em on CNN: “Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump voters wanted ‘no more foreign wars’ and Iran strikes expose MAGA divide.” As she explained to the voice of the mainstream media:

“I got elected on the exact same campaign promises that President Trump got elected on. We promised no more foreign wars, no more regime change,” Greene told CNN on Monday.

And it’s a talking point she uses in her X posts:

While D.C. obsesses over foreign wars, New York just elected a socialist who wants government-run grocery stores.



Republicans are failing to speak to young people about real issues like the economy.



I ran for Congress because I was fed up with Republicans not doing their job.… pic.twitter.com/E4FLAw4IfB — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 28, 2025

Question: Why specify “foreign” wars? (Would Greene prefer a civil war?)

Ever since 1865, haven’t pretty much ALL our wars been foreign? I’m no historian, but I’m pretty sure most U.S. wars have included at least one other foreign country. Right? (Not to mention that 1865 was a REALLY long time ago. Other than, say, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and the rest of the DNC leadership, there can’t be many people left who even remember the 1860s.)

No matter. This is Marjorie Taylor Greene’s America. She’s a voice for the voiceless, a mind for the mindless, always ready for passionate, spirited debate over topics and issues she doesn’t quite understand. Even when she coopts MAGA for her own purposes and directly opposes President Trump, in her “mind,” she’s courageously defending the all-too-ambiguous principle of “America First”:

“I can support the president at the same time as I say, I don’t think we should have foreign wars. And I can tell you right now, President Trump doesn’t want to stay in a foreign war,” she added.

In many ways, Rep. Greene is a sympathetic figure. Her “enemies’ list” is exquisite: She’s hated by all the right people. And I’m certainly not going to pull a Jasmine Crockett and criticize Greene’s appearance: That “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body” crack was stupid, offensive, and misogynistic. Had a Republican said something similar, liberals would’ve demanded a head on a pike.

Truth be told, Rep. Greene is an attractive woman. (Sorry, I’m hetero and notice stuff like that.)

And especially after the media tried to convince us that Kamala Harris’s step-daughter was some kind of beauty queen and/or fashion plate, or plastering “Dr.” Jill Biden on the cover of Vogue Magazine over and over (and over) again, their criticisms of Rep. Greene’s face, hair, and body were beyond ridiculous. At this point, they border on self-parody.

But in other ways, she’s more akin to another superstar of social media, Brian Michael Johnson, a.k.a. “The Liver King.”

If you listen to what Johnson says, most of it is actually good, solid advice: Most people don’t work out enough. Most people eat too much unhealthy food. Most people would enrich their lives by spending more time with their families or by reacquainting themselves with Mother Nature. Most people should get off their [butts] and start getting active.

But he takes it waaaaaaaay too far. Working out is great, getting in touch with nature is good, but no, it’s not necessary to gobble up raw yak testicles (or whatever) to look and feel your best.

At first, I suspect Johnson was self-aware and hamming it up for the cameras. He must’ve known his “ancestral tenets” alone were inadequate to achieve his eye-popping physique, which was why he spent $11,000 each month on supplements, steroids, and performance-enhancing drugs. But he still had sales quotas to hit — and like it or not, social media is a very visual medium. It’s tempting to feed the machine by amping up the outrage meter: The wilder and crazier, the better.

It’s a PR trap many influencers fall into. (In the business world, it’s analogous to the dangers of “rebate culture” — which happens when brands try to spike sales by offering so many rebates, deals, and discounts that they inadvertently “train” the public to always expect price-cuts and to never pay full price.)

Particularly in media that sink or swim on attention — something that ABSOLUTELY includes social media — the temptation to retain your spot in the public eye by saying and doing increasingly outrageous things can be overwhelming. Once you begin swirling around the “outrage drain,” it’s difficult to extricate yourself.

In the words of Admiral Ackbar, “It’s a trap!”

Because, eventually, you’re gonna jump the shark.

And it seems that the Liver King hopped on his pogo stick and leapfrogged over a school of great whites this past week in Texas, where he was arrested for (allegedly) making terrorist threats against podcaster Joe Rogan:

Social media influencer “Liver King” was arrested Tuesday in Austin for allegedly making terroristic threats against Joe Rogan.



According to police: “Detectives contacted Mr. Rogan, who stated he had never had any interaction with Johnson and considered the posts to be… pic.twitter.com/RZqyjeSx2b — Variety (@Variety) June 25, 2025

Just as one human being to another, I’d love to be able to give the Liver King the benefit of the doubt: Maybe, when he first assumed the “Liver King” identity, he really was motivated to help as many people as possible. And maybe, when he challenged Joe Rogan to fisticuffs, he only intended it to be a PR stunt.

But somewhere along the way, the Liver King lost the plot. It looks like he’s in dire need of mental help.

And this brings us back to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Like the Liver King, most of what she says is still perfectly fine. More often than not, she’s a reliable, dependable conservative vote. Most of her positions are completely within the MAGA mainstream.

But ever now and then?

Jewish space lasers! Uncovering a dastardly Zionist plot to flood Western Europe with Muslim migrants! School shootings that didn’t really happen! The QAnon conspiracy is “worth listening to!” There’s no evidence that a plane hit the Pentagon on 9/11!

Guys, I’m beginning to suspect that maybe she’s just not very smart.

She’s the “Liver King” of the conservative movement: A legislator who behaves like an influencer, circling the “outrage drain” before vanishing from view.

(At least, we hope.)

Either way, lay off the yak testicles.

