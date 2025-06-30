DOJ Charges 324 Over $14.6 Billion Healthcare Fraud Scheme

The Trump Department of Justice has announced charges against 324 people for billions of dollars in fraudulent claims to Medicare, Medicaid, and other unconstitutional and corrupted healthcare programs.

While the actual loss in taxpayer dollars was $2.9 billion, the intended losses from the schemes were $14.6 billion. The lawsuit involves 50 federal districts besides 12 state attorneys general's offices, according to the Tampa Free Press.

JUST IN: The DOJ announces charges against 324 people for healthcare fraud schemes. They submitted around $14.6 BILLION in false claims to Medicaid, Medicare, and other healthcare programs. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) Jun 29, 2025

“This record-setting Health Care Fraud Takedown delivers justice to criminal actors who prey upon our most vulnerable citizens and steal from hardworking American taxpayers,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi stated. “Make no mistake – this administration will not tolerate criminals who line their pockets with taxpayer dollars while endangering the health and safety of our communities.”

The nationwide sweep, a collaborative tour-de-force involving federal and state law enforcement agencies, has not only exposed widespread corruption but also yielded significant financial recoveries. Authorities have seized over $245 million in cash, luxury vehicles, cryptocurrency, and other assets, demonstrating the immense return on investment from these enforcement efforts.

The Tampa Free Press explained that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) also announced prevention of more than $4 billion in false claims, and they further suspended or revoked billing privileges for a whopping 205 providers. Now, 20 defendants face civil charges for $14.2 million in alleged fraud, and 106 defendants accounted for civil settlements for $34.3 million.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also commented on the new lawsuit, Tampa Free Press noted. “As part of making healthcare accessible and affordable to all Americans, HHS will aggressively work with our law enforcement partners to eliminate the pervasive health care fraud that bedeviled this agency under the former administration and drove up costs,” Kennedy stated.

A significant portion of the takedown targeted sophisticated transnational criminal organizations accused of submitting over $12 billion in fraudulent claims. One standout case, “Operation Gold Rush,” exposed a scheme that allegedly exploited the stolen identities of over one million Americans to submit $10.6 billion in fraudulent Medicare claims for durable medical equipment.

Of the defendants, 74 — including 44 medical professionals — have reportedly been charged in connection with the illegal diversion of more than 15 million prescription opioid pills, meaning that the new DOJ case also targets America’s increasingly deadly opioid crisis.

“Health care fraud isn’t just theft — it’s trafficking in trust,” emphasized Acting Administrator Robert Murphy of the DEA. “Today’s announcement shows that when doctors become drug dealers and treatment centers become profit-driven fraud rings, DEA will act.”

The new suit comes amid multiple Trump administration initiatives to root out fraud and waste in the federal government, particularly through DOGE.

