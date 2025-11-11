Stars of 'Wicked for Good' Hail Film as LGBTQ Story: 'The Gayer the Better'

At the London premiere of their new film Wicked for Good, stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo gushed to the press about how the film’s source material, The Wizard of Oz, has “always been a queer place,” adding, “the gayer, the better.” Boy, radical leftists really, really wants you to think homosexuality is normal, don’t they?

If something must be “normalized,” that means most people already see that behavior as unnatural. Yet leftists insist homosexuality is normal and natural. Put the pieces together, and the problem becomes obvious. Clearly, homosexuality isn’t normal and therefore shouldn’t be accepted as the norm. I’ll probably get hate mail for saying that, but I’m a big fan of God’s created order, so I’m fine with it.

A reporter asked the pair what they wanted to say to gay fans of the original Wizard of Oz—the one with Judy Garland, who later became a gay icon—and the two new films. Erivo and Grande showered the crowd with “We love yous” before Grande took the ball and ran with it.

“Oz has always been a queer place,” Grande blabbed. “A safe space for queer people, for every different color of the rainbow, for everybody. Read the L. Frank Baum books. It’s the truth. You’re safe with us. We love you so much. The gayer, the better.”

This perfectly shows how liberals twist something that never included explicitly gay characters into something that fits their agenda. Grande and Erivo, along with much of the modern fan base, rewrite the story in their heads to turn it into propaganda.

Grande has a long history of saying foolish things. About a decade ago, someone filmed her at a doughnut shop licking pastries and putting them back on the shelf before she bragged about how much she “hates America.” Well, Ms. Grande, if you dislike this country so much, you’ve got millions in the bank—pull a Rosie O’Donnell and move.

Heck, I’ll even help you pack. I’m nice like that.

Like most liberals who realize they just trashed the place where they live, Grande scrambled to walk back her comments and issued an apology, saying she should have shown “more discretion with my choice of words.” In other words, she meant every word but regretted getting caught. That’s not an apology. That’s damage control.

Wicked for Good also features gay actor Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion, which will no doubt boost its credibility with the LGBTQ+ crowd. The filmmakers clearly want to hype the movie among that audience and their “allies” to make sure their butts land in theater seats and the studio cashes in. It’s a smart marketing strategy. Every filmmaker does it—including conservative ones.

What grinds my gears is how modern Hollywood focuses more on pandering to niche groups than on telling good stories. I’m not against movies and shows that include homosexual characters. But when the plot exists only to preach about sexuality instead of moving the audience, the so-called “art” usually ends up as nothing more than polished garbage. Sadly, there are plenty of folks out there who will eat up subpar entertainment just because it spits their own worldview back at them, an echo chamber in movie form.

