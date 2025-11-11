Singer Tish Hyman Confronts Scott Weiner Over Women’s Safety and Gets Brushed Off

Earlier this month, singer-songwriter Tish Hyman found herself booted from Gold’s Gym for having the audacity to complain about a naked man in the women’s locker room. She’s wasn't done with her crusade to protect women’s-only spaces, and took her grievance to California State Senator Scott Weiner, the man who is widely expected to replace Nancy Pelosi in the House next year. At a public discussion, Hyman came to ask him about what he’ll do to protect women—real women, not men pretending to be women—and it went exactly how you’d expect.

Hyman’s emotional plea for women’s safety at public events is difficult to watch, especially when it became clear that Weiner didn’t care at all about her concerns.

“As a lesbian woman who was attacked in the women’s locker room at Gold’s Gym this week by a self-identifying trans woman with a documented history of domestic violence, I’m deeply concerned about women’s safety in female-only spaces,” she began. “What would you say to women who are seeking assurance that their safety will be protected from men who, by California law, can self-ID as women in women-only spaces, sir?”

Weiner stumbled through his response. “We want everyone to be safe,” he said haltingly. “We also know that we have trans people, both men and women, who are men and women.” He then added the familiar activist line: “Trans women are women.”

Hyman didn’t back down. She praised Weiner for his housing legislation but said bluntly that his gender bills endanger women and children. “Millions of women across America are being harassed and sexually assaulted in locker rooms,” she told him. “I’m a lesbian black woman. I’m not transphobic, I’m not homophobic. But I do see a lot of these bills that you’ve passed that are dangerous for women and young children.”

As Hyman spoke, some in the crowd began to heckle. “Trans women are women,” one person shouted. Hyman shot back, “No, they are not. I was assaulted by one. He had—he broke his wife’s jaw so bad she needed reconstructive surgery.” She added, “Men are harassing women in the locker room.”

When Weiner tried again to smooth things over, he repeated vague talking points about inclusivity. “I appreciate your point of view,” he said. “I’m so sorry that you were harassed. I think we need to protect the safety of all women. And I also know that trans women are also brutalized in this country. So women and cis-gender women are brutalized in this country, and we have to protect the safety of all women.”

Hyman wasn’t satisfied. “We have to protect women,” she insisted. “We cannot be raped in the bathrooms by men that wanna say they’re women. They’re not women.” The crowd grew restless, and the moderator tried to calm things down, but Hyman had heard enough. “I’m leaving,” she said. “Because you know what? You guys are not protecting women. You’re doing a lot. The bills that you’re passing for the law, I read a lot of them. They’re great. But there’s things with the trans—it’s not right.”

As she walked toward the door, she gave Weiner and the audience one final warning. “Don’t let them use our blackness and our civil rights as a reason to pass weird laws for children to [transition],” she said. Then, calling out the hypocrisy of California’s prison system, she added, “My sister’s in jail. She can’t get free tampons or soap, but she can get free [transition] medication. Big Pharma at its best. I’m tired of it.”

Had a chance to have a conversation with Senator Weiner. It was an honest one. I am hopeful that this is the first of many conversations we will have regarding women’s safety .



Senator Weiner said he likes working with fresh young people and that he is open to ideas.



And… pic.twitter.com/qEWcuh6DXJ — Tish Hyman (@listen2tish) November 11, 2025

The exchange laid bare the growing rift between radical left-wing lawmakers like Weiner—who champion radical gender ideology—and the women, including many lesbians and feminists, who are living with the fallout. Hyman's story reveals the reality that California's political class refuses to confront: men hurt women when they enter women's spaces.

Weiner’s behavior was disgraceful. His smug dismissal of women like Tish Hyman—who’ve endured real assaults at the hands of men pretending to be women—shows exactly how detached he is from reality. This is a politician who hides behind platitudes about “protecting all women” while pushing laws that make women less safe. Those empty words mean nothing when he refuses to say what every sane person knows: Biological men do not belong in women’s locker rooms. Period.

Women across America should take Hyman’s courage as a call to action. Show up. Speak out. Confront these politicians at every public event, every town hall, every campaign stop. Demand straight answers about how they plan to protect actual women from the dangerous consequences of their own policies.

Because the truth is simple: Radicals like Scott Weiner won’t protect women. After all, they can’t even define what a woman is.

