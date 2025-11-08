Forget Pelosi, Here’s Why You Should Fear Her Likely Successor

It was a good day this week when Nancy Pelosi announced her intention to retire at the end of this term. There has been speculation for years that she would retire soon, and it is finally happening. The problem? Her replacement may actually be much, much worse than her.

The man who has been looking to replace her in Congress in State Sen. Scott Weiner. His record is so radical that we’ve actually discussed him many times here at PJ Media. He checks all the boxes for the radical left: fanatically obsessed with climate change lawsuits, a champion for “trans refuge” policies that upend families and public safety, and always eager to line up with the most extreme social experiment the Sacramento swamp can devise.

Pelosi’s announcement that she won’t seek reelection has all but cleared the path for Wiener, whose campaign website is already up and running, and features a pride flag as part of his branding.

Earlier this year, Wiener authored legislation giving wildfire victims a blank check to sue oil companies for “climate change-related damages.” Instead of holding the real culprits accountable for California’s wildfire crisis — years of mismanagement, neglected forests, and feckless bureaucracy — Wiener wants to let trial lawyers loot Big Oil in the name of justice. The bill does a neat job of distracting from government failure, while inviting a legal circus that rewards people for blaming anyone but the inept officials actually responsible.

Wiener’s zeal for legislating the culture war is unmatched. In 2023, he pushed AB 957, rewriting California’s Family Code so that if a parent doesn’t “affirm” his or her child’s “gender identity,” a judge could deny the parent custody of their child during divorce proceedings.

This isn’t Wiener’s only foray into pushing the sexual boundaries that the left favors. He’s the architect of SB 145, dubbed the “pro-pedophile” bill, which essentially decriminalizes sex with certain minors under the guise of “equity” for the LGBTQ community.

His legislative legacy reads like a roadmap for chaos and perversion. Want murderers eligible for parole after only 20 years, even if they “killed multiple victims or killed in concert with a rape, robbery, kidnapping or torture”? Wiener coauthored that. Want to make California a haven where confused children can be scooped up and rushed across state lines for irreversible surgeries, forever severing families in the process? That’s his vision of progress.

Let’s not forget Wiener’s push to ensure that convicted male rapists have access to women’s prisons if they simply claim to be “transgender.” Under the Transgender Respect, Agency and Dignity Act, that’s all it takes to place criminals where they pose the most threat — never mind the consequences for female inmates, whose voices are ignored in the name of ideology.

He’s even worked to soften penalties for knowingly exposing others to HIV. In Wiener’s world, criminal sentences for such behavior are dismissed as “stigmatizing” to the LGBTQ community. Public health, parental rights, even basic public safety and human decency always take a back seat to the latest far-left priorities.

Pelosi is out, but anyone celebrating hasn’t done his homework on Scott Wiener. If his legislative history is any guide, San Francisco’s radical left isn’t losing a champion, it’s gaining one with even fewer brakes. At this rate, the only people in California getting any relief are criminals, bureaucrats, and the woke activists writing the state’s next nightmare bill.

Scott Weiner is a sick, sick man, and he's making his way to Congress.

