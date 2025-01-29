Guess Who California Dems Say Is Liable for Wildfire Damages

After the wildfires exposed the incompetence and misplaced priorities of Democrat leadership in California at the state and local levels, a new bill has been introduced to ensure that wildfire victims don’t blame Democrat budget cuts or DEI programs for the botched response to the disaster. Instead, it incentivizes them to seek damages from the left’s favorite bogeyman.

Democratic State Sen. Scott Weiner has proposed legislation allowing victims of wildfires to sue oil companies for “climate change-related damages.” Yes, you read that right. This bill literally deflects accountability from those responsible for the disaster and the poor response, and it gives victims a financial motive to blame Big Oil.

Weiner, apparently undeterred by the ongoing issues in state management, has the audacity to link the wildfires directly to climate change — a phenomenon he attributes to oil companies. "Absolutely catastrophic wildfires happening in the middle of winter," Weiner said. "For insurance companies, they're going to have to, if this bill passes, they're going to have to take a very hard look at seeking compensation from the oil companies."

For weeks, we’ve been uncovering the gross mismanagement and corruption that not only caused but exacerbated the wildfire disaster. From reckless environmental policies to fire department budget cuts and resources wasted on DEI initiatives instead of preparedness, the pattern is clear. As usual, Democrats refuse to take responsibility, even though it was their failures that left reservoirs empty, leaving firefighters to battle flames with no water. President Trump has been warning about California’s disastrous forest mismanagement for years, but California politicians refused to listen. Now, the consequences are undeniable.

Republican State Sen. Roger Niello called out this proposal for what it truly is: a diversion tactic.

"It will be an invitation for lawsuits," said Niello. "This furthers the narrative, the false narrative that this is all about climate change. It is of course much more complicated than that."

Catherine Reheis-Boyd, CEO of the Western States Petroleum Association, did not mince words. "The announcement of today's proposal is the latest installment of an ongoing effort to scapegoat our industry—and the thousands of hardworking women and men who keep California running," she said.

As California begins its latest cycle of rebuilding in response to the ever-growing wildfire disasters, one must wonder: will oil companies be forced to shoulder the costs of the failures of Democrat politicians?

If Democrats get their way, they might.

At the end of the day, this legislative proposal is a shameful effort by California leftists to deflect blame from their failures onto one of their favorite targets. They hope that financially incentivizing victims to sue oil companies will make them forget that it was a failure of Democrat leadership from the top down in California that created the situation and made it so much worse.