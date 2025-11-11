Trump’s Memphis Safe Task Force’s Biggest Victory? The Kids.

Last month, I reported that, despite what politicians said, Memphis residents were excited for Donald Trump to send the National Guard in to clean up their crime-ridden city. The president created a Memphis Safe Task Force, whose job was to "end street and violent crime in Memphis to the greatest possible extent." It sounds like the task force, which is comprised of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and authorities, has been quite successful, especially for families with young children.

The United States Marshals Service announced on Saturday that since the task force began, 101 missing children in the Memphis area have been found and returned to their homes.

"We are happy that we have been able to use our fugitive hunting skills to assist local and state authorities with finding these missing children," said Emily Williams, U.S. Marshals spokesperson. "What a testament to our partnerships to be able to work these cases together. While investigative work is tedious, locating missing and endangered children is one of the things we are most proud of."

While no additional details were given on these missing children, the U.S. Marshals Service also announced that in just over a month, the task force led to clearing over 1,000 warrants. "Warrant charges include homicide, narcotics, firearms, and sex offenses, among others. This includes 203 firearm warrants and 264 narcotics warrants. The Task Force has arrested 2,342 individuals on various charges," the agency said in a statement.

One of those arrested was Demarius Chalmers, a 19-year-old member of the Crips gang, who was involved in a fatal shooting in March. He's charged with reckless homicide. Another was 34-year-old Ladarius Brown, whose charges include "possession of a prohibited weapon (machine gun), theft of property, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia."

Yet another is Demario Noel, a 32-year-old member of the Bloods gang whose charges include "possession of a prohibited weapon (machine gun), theft of property, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia."

The task force has been so efficient that Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner says his staff can't keep up, and his jail isn't big enough to hold all of the inmates, especially considering that he can't mix convicted inmates with those awaiting trial. He told a local news station last week that he's had to transport at least 300 pre-trial inmates to jails in other parts of the state.

"When we were notified that the surge was going to occur, we started talking to the national Marshals services, telling them that we weren’t prepared for this but we couldn’t stop it and we couldn’t delay it, they said it was going to happen," Bonner told WREG. "So now we’ve been scrambling for a month now trying to get contracts signed and going back and forth with attorneys."

I've seen some rumblings of Memphis residents claiming they feel like they're being watched — probably the ones affiliated with the aforementioned Bloods and Crips gangs — but for the most part, law-abiding locals seem happy with the changes coming to their cities.

A little boy named Braylon Brye and his mother, Delicia, appeared on Fox News yesterday, talking about just how much safer they feel now in Memphis and thanking the president for making this happen. Braylon said that he's never really been able to go outside and play while living there because it's too dangerous, and he said there are shootings in his community almost every day. But now he feels safe enough to go outside and even practices his trumpet outdoors. His mother said she can now enjoy just sitting on her own porch, something many of us take for granted.

"It's been truly wonderful experience," Delicia said. "It's been well over a month now, and it's been a thing for me and my children to go outside and play. I've had tea on my porch, which, again, wasn't something that I could do at first. And we're just grateful for that, just to be able to have that moment of peace."

She also called Trump "the most actionable president we've had in our time" and said their entire neighborhood is just happier overall.

Braylon also talked about how some members of the National Guard came and spoke to the kids at his school for career day and explained what exactly they do to help keep the country safe. Here's the video of the entire interview if you'd like to watch:

🚨 "It's been pretty dangerous. I couldn't really go outside or play," Braylon Brye told me about life in Memphis before the National Guard came.



"It's been pretty peaceful now," he said.



Now Braylon can practice his trumpet outside!



"I just wanted to give my thanks to him… pic.twitter.com/4ZOfI7vpEx — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 10, 2025

