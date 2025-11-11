MoveOn.Org Demands Schumer’s Scalp: Welcome to the Dawn of the Democratic Putsch

"There is no instance of a nation benefiting from prolonged warfare." —Sun Tzu, The Art of War

For ten tedious years, the Democratic #Resistance has waged a salt-the-Earth, war of attrition against the Great Orange Menace. For ten tedious years, they’ve tried every tactic imaginable: Personal attacks. Impeachment(s). Lawfare. Deplatforming. Public shaming. Insulting. Protests. Sloganeering. Celebrity mudslinging. Lies and misinformation. Allegations of being a secret “Russian asset.”

They even tried banning their Trump-supporting grandparents from Thanksgiving dinner.

(It’s the only way those monsters will learn.)

Weirdly, Grandma, Grandpa, Uncle Eddie, and the rest of their family managed just fine without ‘em. (Pass the stuffing.) But their mental health got worse and worse:

Liberal woman who pushed her friends and family away over politics, now says she’s “LONELY”..



These people live the most miserable lives. pic.twitter.com/2DoJcsAia2 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) July 27, 2025

And she’s far from the only one: It’s a partywide affliction.

New poll shows liberal women the most unhappy, lonely https://t.co/h1wtSBBkym — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 14, 2025

This was the prologue to the latest left-wing tactic: A record-setting government shutdown that lasted 40 days and 40 nights.

But this tactic was different. Deprived of the government’s resources, the Great Orange Menace was, at least partially, declawed and defanged.

And much more importantly, the Democrats were actually (gasp) WINNING the PR fight!

Poll after poll told the exact same story: The American people blamed President Trump and the GOP for the shutdown, not the liberals.

Even though the Democrats planned it, caused it, and decided how long it would last.

Of course, the Democratic base doesn’t really believe in polls — not since Nov. 2016, when the polls assured them that the Hillary Rodham Clinton presidency was etched in stone. (Ever since that fateful day, they look at polls like Charlie Brown looks at Lucy holding the football.)

They expect something to go wrong.

But when they overachieved on Election Day 2025, winning big in Virginia, New Jersey, New York City, and more, they became true-believers: Finally, at long last, they’ve turned the corner! Finally, at long last, they’re winning again!

And they owe it all to the glorious government shutdown.

Which helps explain their hysterical reaction to the Senate Donkeys throwing in the towel and reopening the government without any significant GOP concessions: Just when they had finally seized the momentum, those fools in the Senate forfeited the one weapon that was working!

And now, the Great Orange Menace is back; his fangs and claws sharper than Sardinian swords — and the dopey, brain-dead Dems are once again defenseless.

This was worse than a defeat.

This was a betrayal!

I’ve got disappointing news for conservatives: We’re not gonna be able to play with the Democrats for a while. Our normal “parlor games” are officially on hiatus.

The Dems are gonna be busy.

Because when a movement is betrayed from within, its first responsibility is finding the traitor, killing the cancer, and repurifying the movement.

Sometimes, it doesn’t even matter if the betrayal was real. The “stab-in-the-back” myth led to the rise of (the real, actual) Adolf Hitler — and the madness of World War II. Didn’t matter that it was total nonsense; the myth worked nonetheless.

Betrayal triggers something primal in our soul and heart. It hurts more. It bleeds more.

It infuriates more.

It’s why the ninth circle of Hell in Dante’s Inferno — the deepest, darkest enclave of Satan’s Abyss — is reserved for traitors.

Today, after folding on the shutdown, the Democrats believe that Judas betrayed them.

His name is Chuck Schumer.

Axios headline: Exclusive: MoveOn calls on Schumer to step aside

The progressive grassroots group MoveOn is calling on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to step down from his powerful role after moderate Democrats joined with Republicans to work to end the government shutdown. Why it matters: The falling-out, first shared with Axios, is the latest sign that Schumer's (D-N.Y.) popularity with the Democratic base is eroding. MoveOn and other liberal organizations worked closely with Schumer and his aides earlier this year on the party's shutdown strategy.

But Democratic lawmakers and activists have erupted at the news that eight members of the Senate Democratic caucus folded after the party over-performed in last Tuesday's elections.

But you had to get to the seventh paragraph for the mic drop:

Around 80% of MoveOn members that the group surveyed said that Schumer should quit his leadership position, according to the organization.

This isn’t going to be a Democratic Civil War. The numbers are simply too lopsided; Schumer’s side is outnumbered 4-1. Calling it a “civil war” would imply that both sides have a fighting chance.

But they don’t: Schumer’s side would get massacred.

It would be like a nail declaring war on a hammer.

Instead of a Democratic Civil War, we’re on the cusp of a Democratic Putsch. The far-left will focus its ire on the last scraps of the middle-left, playing the part of Hans Landa, searching their attics, basements, and crawl-spaces for any signs of treachery.

Joe Biden is already gone. Nancy Pelosi threw in the towel this week. Chuck Schumer is on the brink.

Purging your movement of traitors isn’t just human nature; treason is also one of four penalties under U.S. law that are punishable by death.

Confirmation of the Democratic Putsch comes in the form of California’s say-anything, do-anything governor, Gavin Newsom. He’s been working tooth and nail to be the left-wing foil to Trump — and the Democratic Party’s consensus choice for president in 2028. Ever since Election Day 2024, he’s focused his energies on marketing to the left, positioning himself as the avatar of their fears, dreams, hopes, and grievances.

In other words, he’s been telling his base whatever the heck he thinks they wanna hear.

So, note the phrasing Newsom used to describe Sen. Schumer’s failure — and the Senate’s capitulation:

Pathetic. This isn’t a deal. It’s a surrender. Don’t bend the knee! https://t.co/beCuLi23aF — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 9, 2025

Tonight’s Senate vote on the federal government shutdown should have been a time for strength.



Instead we saw capitulation and a betrayal of working Americans.



The American people need more from their leaders. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) November 10, 2025

Pathetic. A surrender. Bending the knee.

And, of course, a betrayal.

That’s his signal to the left-wing foot soldiers: “Relax, guys. I’m on your side in the great Democratic Putsch.”

The end of the government shutdown has led to the “stab-in-the-back” myth, part II. And in irony of ironies, after ten tedious years of calling Trump “literally Hitler,” the Democratic Party is echoing 1930s Germany.

