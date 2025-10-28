The Morning Briefing: The Dem 2028 Speculation Is Entertaining Political Theater

Top O' the Briefing

Yes, the 2028 presidential election is a long way off and we still have midterms to deal with more than a year from now. I also have never been a big fan of election speculation this far out, but the Democrats are struggling right now and I'm rather enjoying it. Things won't always be this way, so I'm going to revel in their misery while I can.

If the roles were reversed, you know they'd be piling on.

Yesterday, we talked about the fact that Kamala Harris is operating under the impression that she still has friends somewhere in the world and hasn't ruled out a presidential run. I mentioned that as long as she's being coy about 2028, she's creating some internal stress in the Democratic Party. It's difficult to ignore a former vice president who's squawking about maybe running, especially one who is unaware that she's an awful candidate. Remember, Harris thinks that the only reason she lost last year was because she had a short campaign after President LOLEightyonemillion dropped out. She actually thinks that more time with the public will make her popular.

Yeah, give that a go, Toots.

At present, the Democrats don't have much of a bench. They haven't had one since His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama left office. The Dems spent his two terms fangirling over their historic first and didn't attend to the business of running a political party very well. That's why the party of youth and diversity had to turn to Joe Biden's lily white, fossilized husk for whatever the heck it was that happened in 2020.

The Democrats have also become a party of coastal elites. They don't have much to choose from in Middle America in the way of national candidates. That's why the name that's getting mentioned a lot for 2028 is California Governor Gavin Newsom's. After spending most of last year as the guy who many thought would step in if Biden dropped out of the race, Newsom is once again The Great White Hope for the diversity-obsessed Dems.

Advertisement

Newsom has been playing the great hinting game that presidential candidates do here in the modern era, saying that he's only thinking about a run at this point and hasn't made up his mind. He says that he will wait until after next year's midterms to do that.

Spoiler alert: he's already made up his mind and he's running.

What the Democrats don't understand is that their coastal elitism isn't very popular once it gets away from the coasts and Illinois.

This is from my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green:

And the thing is, Gavin, it probably doesn't matter much whether you flame out in the primaries — a distinct possibility, as a white male with no known handicaps aside from a stunted moral sense — or in the general election. Because I'm pretty sure that you will flame out, and spectacularly. Here's the thing you don't and maybe can't understand: Just because you've risen to the top of California politics doesn't mean you're ready for the national stage. California is a bubble. You are the boy who lived inside it for 58 years. National politics is a leaky Wuhan lab.

Adding to Stephen's thought, California is a BIG bubble, which is why its politicians think that they can export their brand of lunacy. Newsom and the other Democrats in California are also not being honest with themselves about the state of the state. They ignore the exodus that has been underway for years. Again, scale plays into the delusion. California's population is so big that the attrition will take a while before it's impossible to ignore.

I still don't think that Newsom is going to be a viable candidate for the Dems in 2028 but, as Stephen writes in his column, I really hope he runs. Big Dem donors don't like Harris anymore, but they will throw away oodles of cash in the Gavin Newsom electoral money pit. If there is a better candidate with lower name recognition waiting to emerge, Newsom will be soaking up the donations that could be going to him or her.

Advertisement

That's a win for America.

Maybe Newsom does have an inkling that his Golden State pretty boy shtick won't go over well with voters in real America. He's crafting a bio about his rough youth, sort of his version of Biden's Joey Scranton story. My HotAir colleague Beege Wellborn picks apart that nonsense here.

Things don't get much better for the Democrats if they look outside of California for candidates. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is mentioned from time to time. Her claim to fame is that she had a slightly smaller body count of elderly people than Andrew Cuomo during COVID. Pete Buttigieg and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are also in the mix. It's a perverse cornucopia of crap candidates over there.

Ain't it grand?

Everything Isn't Awful

Walking his dog in the rain.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/pxyKHVOS4W — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 27, 2025

