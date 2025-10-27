Trump Reveals ‘We Now Know Everything’ About the 2020 Election

President Trump took to Truth Social Sunday night with a post that has ignited fresh speculation about his administration’s findings regarding the 2020 presidential election.

“What’s worse, the NBA Players cheating at cards, and probably much else, or the Democrats cheating on Elections,” he asked. “The 2020 Presidential Election, being Rigged and Stolen, is a far bigger SCANDAL. Look what happened to our Country when a Crooked Moron became our ‘President!’ We now know everything,”

Think about that last line: “We now know everything.”

The line has fueled speculation that the Trump administration may have uncovered what it considers conclusive evidence tying together multiple irregularities in the 2020 election.

President Trump on the stolen 2020 election: “We now know everything”



BUCKLE UP. pic.twitter.com/JmzY8vRLYp — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 27, 2025

The evidence that there were shenanigans during the 2020 elections is pretty significant, yet sadly, much wasn’t allowed to be investigated, because the courts bizarrely claimed that the Trump campaign didn’t have standing. Courts across the country refused to even look at the claims, hiding behind the flimsy excuse that the Trump campaign “lacked standing.” Meanwhile, in county after county, turnout numbers shattered historical norms—and in some cases, the vote totals somehow exceeded the number of registered voters, once you factor in the mysterious “late additions” and unverifiable registrations that conveniently appeared after Election Day.

And let’s not forget what happened next. Anyone who dared to question the legitimacy of the 2020 results was instantly silenced. Social media platforms censored posts, nuked accounts, and slapped “misinformation” labels on any hint of skepticism. The message was clear: you’re not allowed to ask questions.

Funny, though—none of this happened when Democrats spent years insisting that George W. Bush “stole” the 2000 election, or that Trump “stole” the 2016 election with help from the Kremlin. In fact, Democrats got an entire multimillion-dollar witch hunt—the Mueller investigation—to chase down their fantasy of “Russian collusion.” It found nothing, which we all knew it would. But the left didn’t care. To this day, plenty of Democrats still cling to that conspiracy theory as if it’s gospel truth.

Yet somehow, the people who simply wanted transparency in 2020—the ones who noticed the obvious anomalies and inconsistencies—were branded as extremists, enemies of the state, and a threat to “our democracy.” The hypocrisy is staggering. When Democrats lose, it’s “rigged.” When Republicans dare to ask questions, it’s “sedition.”

Trump continued, “I hope the DOJ pursues this with as much ‘gusto’ as befitting the biggest SCANDAL in American history! If not, it will happen again, including the upcoming Midterms.” The post underscores the president’s insistence that the Justice Department take aggressive action, a stance consistent with his longstanding claims that Democrats, local election officials, and big tech coordinated efforts to suppress accurate reporting of vote counts and election irregularities.

Trump’s post seems to suggest that the Trump administration knows something, has found some evidence that could prompt a massive Department of Justice investigation. If Trump’s claims are substantiated, it could mean that the pieces of the 2020 election puzzle—the anomalous vote counts, ballot handling irregularities, and other anomalies—have been finally connected, and something big is on the horizon.

