Ready to Laugh? AOC Says ‘We Are Not the Crazy Ones’

Thousands of self-proclaimed democratic socialists packed into a “New York Is Not for Sale” rally in support of New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, where the crowd enthusiastically chanted "DSA! DSA!" and "Tax the rich!" while listening to speeches from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders. The event showcased the far left's grip on New York politics and offered a preview of the incoming disaster for New York City.

Advertisement

But the real entertainment came from Ocasio-Cortez, who delivered what might be the most unintentionally comedic line of the campaign season. "We must remember in a time such as this, we are not the crazy ones, New York City.”

She continued, "We are not the outlandish ones, New York City. They want us to think we are crazy, we are sane."

Yup, she insisted her brand of far-left policies was perfectly reasonable. According to AOC, it's completely sane to demand "affordable and decent housing, a decent wage, the right to health care" and to prioritize paying "to care for our people instead of the flattening of Palestinians and oppressed people abroad."

AOC: “We are not the crazy ones, New York City … They want us to think we are crazy. We are sane.” pic.twitter.com/SGxa646cOf — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 27, 2025

Never mind that this is the same soft-on-crime, defund-the-police party that pushes for unlimited free abortions, insists men can become women and women can become men, that gender is fluid, and believes that children can consent to gender transitions.

But sure, they're the sane ones.

As for Mamdani's policy platform specifically, it reads like a greatest hits collection of socialist failures. Free public buses, rent freezes, and a city-run grocery store top his list of proposals that haven't worked anywhere they've been tried. Yet he confidently claims these measures would transform New York into "a city that works for the many, not the few," apparently oblivious to the mountain of evidence suggesting otherwise.

Advertisement

'FREEZE THE RENT': Zohran Mamdani touts his agenda, including freezing rent and universal childcare, at a packed stadium rally. pic.twitter.com/YWw34rwKpt — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 27, 2025

The rally also exposed deep fractures within Democratic leadership. Gov. Kathy Hochul reluctantly endorsed Mamdani last month, only to be loudly heckled during her remarks at the event. I’m surprised she had the guts to show up after Mamdani infamously refused to reciprocate her endorsement.

ICYMI: BBC Interviewer Demolishes Kamala’s Excuses for Biden Cover-Up

Video from Mamdani’s recent rally makes one thing clear: the scandals shadowing his campaign have left his supporters largely unmoved. He has come under fire for his ties to Ugandan official Rebecca Kadaga, a hardline anti-LGBTQ politician who has publicly advocated life imprisonment for gay people. Mamdani also maintains a relationship with Siraj Wahhaj, an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, who has a documented history of inciting violence against gays. In a city that prides itself on LGBTQ rights, these aren’t minor concerns—they are potentially campaign-ending liabilities.

Yet so far, his base has shrugged off his radicalism—or outright condoned it. The same crowd that champions LGBTQ rights seems indifferent to his anti-gay associations, and those who tout their love for New York City ignore his ties to a figure linked to the 1993 WTC bombing. With the election just weeks away, these connections should be a political nightmare—but his supporters are too dazzled by promises of free this and free that to notice that Mamdani is hardly their ally.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, but we can’t let them spin their way out of it.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership.