BBC Interviewer Demolishes Kamala’s Excuses for Biden Cover-Up

Kamala Harris’s book tour continues to be a disaster.

Kamala sat down with the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg to promote her ghost writer’s new book, and what followed was a just a complete mess. Kuenssberg zeroed in on the question everyone's been asking and that Kamala, at this point, should have come up with a decent answer for: Did Kamala know about Joe Biden's cognitive decline, and why didn't she do anything about it?

Advertisement

The exchange began with Kuenssberg pointing out the obvious contradiction in Harris's book. "And you write that President Biden didn't raise his frailty with you, and you write that you didn't really raise it with him. That's extraordinary to read in your account," the BBC host noted.

What came next was vintage Kamala—a word salad designed to obscure rather than illuminate. Kamala attempted to draw some absurd distinction between being capable of serving as president versus being capable of running for president. "There is a very serious difference between capacity to be president of the United States and the capacity to run for President of the United States," she claimed, focusing her concerns on Biden's "endurance" and "energy" for campaigning.

Think about that for a moment. She's essentially arguing that the grueling demands of a presidential campaign are somehow more taxing than actually being Commander-in-Chief, making life-and-death decisions in the Situation Room, and managing global crises.

It's pure nonsense, and Kuenssberg wasn't buying it.

Advertisement

"But isn't it a strange message to the public to say, 'You know what? You need to be tougher and more able to run a political campaign than actually to be the person behind the desk in the Oval Office'?" she pressed. "So, did you just not think it was that bad, or did you feel you just couldn't raise it?"

ICYMI: Katie Porter’s Ex Just Broke His Silence And… Yikes!

Kamala doubled down on her implausible defense, claiming she was only worried about his campaign stamina while simultaneously insisting his presidential capacity was never in question. The mental gymnastics required to maintain this position would earn a perfect 10 from any Olympic judge.

When Kuenssberg brought up the "well-respected reporting," using terms like "cover-up" and Kamala’s own admission in her book about not prioritizing "an individual's ego," the twice-failed presidential candidate finally admitted she questioned whether she should have urged Biden not to run. But even this concession came wrapped in excuses about her "self-interest," making such a conversation unproductive.

Advertisement

Here's the reality that Kamala can't admit: She knew Biden was declining. She had to know. Everyone in that White House had to know. But raising concerns would have threatened her own ambitions and the Democratic Party's grip on power. So she stayed silent, participated in what many now call a cover-up, and watched as Biden stumbled through debates and public appearances until the charade became unsustainable.

Kuenssberg's interview exposed the fundamental dishonesty at the heart of Kamala’s damage control tour. No amount of verbal gymnastics can change the fact that she chose political expediency over honesty with the American people.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, but we can’t let them spin their way out of it.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership.