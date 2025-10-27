New York Gov. Hochul Has Her ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Moment

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s version of “Let’s Go, Brandon” is “Let’s Go, Bills.”

You remember the sportscaster who tried, during the dark days of the Biden regime, to make people think that chants of “F**k Joe Biden” at a car race were really cheers of “Let’s Go, Brandon” for auto racer Brandon Brown. Now Hochul is trying to explain away the hostile reception she encountered from a gang of socialist Zohran Mamdani supporters in a similar way: she claims that these green-haired commies were suddenly breaking into chants of “Let’s Go, Bills,” presumably to celebrate the Buffalo Bills’ resounding 40-9 victory over the Carolina Panthers earlier that day.

Sure, and I’m Uncle Joe Stalin.

Hochul’s endorsement of Mamdani’s candidacy to be the next mayor of New York City on Sunday night should have been a routine political exercise. Instead, it has turned into an embarrassing mess for the governor, not just because Mamdani has gracelessly refused to endorse Hochul in return, but also because the crowd at the Mamdani rally where Hochul gave her backing to the Muslim socialist front-runner was decidedly unfriendly to her, and kept erupting in chants of “Tax the rich!”

Although Hochul and Mamdani are not really all that far apart politically, and both are decidedly in favor of soaking the people who are productive in order to enable as many people as possible not to be productive, this chant embarrassed Hochul, as it was clearly meant to do. The New York Post reported Sunday that Hochul “was berated by hecklers screaming ‘tax the rich!’ as she took the stage at Zohran Mamdani’s packed mayoral rally in Queens Sunday night, forcing the headlining candidate to come out early to quell the unrelenting crowd.”

The “tax the rich” chant is a taunt of Hochul because last June, she criticized Mamdani’s plan to do just that, saying: “I’m not raising taxes at a time where affordability is the big issue. I don’t want to lose any more people to Palm Beach. We’ve lost enough.”

Yet she endorsed the mediagenic young communist anyway, thereby indicating the real depth of her opposition to his confiscatory policies, and tried to save face by claiming utter befuddlement about the socialist taunt that the Mamdani crowd directed at her. “I thought they were saying ‘Let’s go Bills,’” she claimed implausibly, apparently hoping that her hearers would forget that they lived on planet Earth for a second and actually buy the story that a Mamdani crowd was packed with rabid NFL fans who couldn’t help but express their joy over the Buffalo Bills game even as they awaited the appearance of their socialist flavor-of-the-month.

Digging deeper, Hochul said: “I heard a lot of cheers. But later on it became clear to me, I know there is a passion for that,” that is, for football. Or did she mean a passion for Mamdani’s blend of socialism, class warfare, religious division, and hate? It wasn’t at all clear what Hochul had in mind as she plowed on, praising the crowd: “I love the energy out there, I told them that. What I want to do is bottle all that up and use it in a few days.” Then, presumably, once Mamdani is safely ensconced in Gracie Mansion, the socialist cadres can go back to concentrating on football alone.

The worst part of this nonsense is that it demonstrated that Hochul is not only deaf, mistaking “Tax the rich” for “Let’s go, Bills,” but also tone-deaf. She wants to ignore the passion for straight-up socialism that she and her colleagues have engendered among the Democrat base for years, and hopes that by paying lip-service to the hard left’s hero of the moment, Zohran Mamdani, she can prevent it from casting her and her friends as capitalist roaders, good for nothing but to be thrown into the dustbin of history.

Hochul is in for an unpleasant surprise. The Mamdani crowd made it unmistakable on Sunday night that they consider Hochul and her ilk to represent an unacceptable period of half-measures and compromise. Now only whole-hog socialism will be acceptable. Just as the French Revolutionaries turned on each other and Stalin executed a large number of the old Bolsheviks, so today’s Democrats are just beginning to discover that the socialist monster they have created might not look upon them as kindly as they assumed it would. Zohran Mamdani is the Democrats’ future. Kathy Hochul will find that she will have to get fully on board, or, as the “Tax the rich” chant implies, pay the increasingly steep price of refusing to do so.

