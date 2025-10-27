Mark Carney’s Sacrifice

Canadian PM Mark Carney is fresh from a televised, pre-budget speech warning Canadians of the “sacrifices” they will need to make in the coming years. The deficit is so large that serious belt-tightening is unavoidable, assuming we can even afford a belt. Rope suspenders appear more likely.

Of course, the first sacrifice has already occurred—ten years of Princess Justin Trudeau that scuttled a wealthy and livable country into the impoverished condition of a third-world banana republic. The second, even greater sacrifice is happening as we watch and suffer, namely, Mark Carney himself, a sacrifice that gives every sign of sinking Canada beyond even the hope of recovery. Merely consult his book Value(s). It’s all there.

Carney, however, has made his elevator pitch, informing us that things will surely improve over the next three years as the government will “spend less” in order to “invest more”—a rhetorical trick of the trade that actually means spending more under verbal camouflage that will lead to an even deeper deficit, a plan Parliamentary Budget Officer Jason Jacques calls “tenuous.” Promising both austerity and increased outlay at the same time is an oxymoron: “The foot is on the gas and the foot is on the brake,” is Jacques’ assessment. In other words, the car is going nowhere.

Canada will also be abandoning its traditional relationship with the U.S., the usual close ties, according to Carney, “hav[ing] become our vulnerabilities.” This relationship involves approximately 75 percent of our annual trade account, which obviously cannot be swapped or commutated by trade with Slovenia or Trinidad or Malaysia or a newly pauperized Germany. As Juno News teasingly quotes Carney, his upcoming trip—the eleventh in the last few months—will be yet another to "strengthen Canada’s trade partnerships." However, “he has yet to make a deal with anyone…He’s just that ineffectual.”

It has begun to look like Carney will certainly not be making a deal with the U.S. anytime soon, now that President Trump has booted Canada out of the trade negotiation game based on “their egregious behavior.” Thus, like a woebegone rodent, Carney is sniffing everywhere the economy may offer a scrap of sustenance.

It appears a devouring Communist China is at the doorstep. Indeed, the Canada/CCP relationship is heating up across the military, political and economic terrain and the U.S. better wake up to a once-friendly neighbor becoming an outpost of communist subversion. Canadian helicopter manufacturers, for example, will be taking part in an exposition in China co-hosted by the Chinese military and other U.S.-black-listed state-owned Chinese organizations. Contracts may be in the offing.

Chinese-made EVs are slated to rumble into the country in line with Carney’s coercive mandate imposing EVs by law on Canadian motorists. Massive quantities of Chinese-brokered fentanyl is transported into Canada in cargo ships through the unvetted port of Vancouver under socialist BC Premier David Eby’s averted eyes and Carney’s preposterous “elbows up” response to the U.S., which helped get him re-elected and caused enormous damage to Canada’s economic future. Canadians are fine with this since they view the United States (46%) as more of a potential threat than China (34%).

Another example. Communications Director for Campaign Life Coalition Pete Baklinski reports that the federal government is considering removing charitable status from religious institutions: “Churches would close as the Canadian Revenue Agency would seize their assets. This isn’t just an assault on religious freedom, our Canadian way of life, and the Charter principle that recognizes the supremacy of God.” It is also an issue of taxation.

According to Canadian law, religious institutions stripped of their rights are required to pay a revocation tax, equal to 100 percent of the value of the organization’s remaining assets. This would include the total value of the religious group’s buildings, properties, funds, and other assets (bank accounts, savings, investments, vehicles, equipment, furnishings, etc). If adopted, writes Baklinski, this divestment could become the historical equivalent of King Henry VIII’s 1534 Act of Supremacy permitting him to seize extensive tracts of land and wealth from English monasteries during the Reformation.

The government is broke and is searching for ways to avoid bankruptcy, including, as I have written, robbing its own people in violation of fiduciary trust and common decency. Fiscal invasiveness is a winning if demagogic strategy. Three years ago the federal government froze bank accounts of hardworking Canadians because they were part of, or financially showed support for, the Truckers Freedom Convoy, a protest movement that Trudeau and Ottawa’s bureaucrats violently crushed.

Now that a precedent has been established, I am convinced that Carney will eventually invade citizens’ bank accounts, as happened in Cyprus and Argentina during periods of severe financial crisis, and strip at least those who are still solvent of a portion of their personal incomes or savings. This will no doubt meet with the approval of the poorer class and would be an electoral advantage for Carney—hitting the one-percent, paying their fair share, etc.—though possibly Carney will go after everyone. He is unprincipled enough to do it.

The real issue for a bovine electorate is economic and yet it has neither the will nor the cognitive ability to do anything about looming financial annihilation. An omnivorous government is on the prowl and will stop at nothing to repair its fortunes and to suppress and impoverish its own people, its last resort after the purposive failure of every other means. The process is called Sacrifice.

