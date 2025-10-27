‘No Kings’ — Just Karens in ‘Group Therapy’: How Lonely Cat Women Conquered the Left

Back in the bar-hopping days of my youth, the telltale sign of a high-quality nightclub was twofold:

Must have a minimal (or no) cover charge, and the beers can’t be crazy expensive. (Pro Tip: If there’s a clean mint in the urinal, you’re paying too much for your drinks.) Must have hot babes.

Advertisement

And honestly? The latter outweighed the former by a LOT: We could always “pregame” (with Milwaukee’s Best and/or Natty Light, of course) before going out — but if the bar was packed with nothing but dudes, we wouldn’t hang around.

We’d leave and try to find a bar with babes!

Bar owners understood this dynamic, which is why they invented “ladies night,” where all the women drink for free: As long as your bar is filled with good-looking women, you’ll ALWAYS have plenty of desperate dudes (like me!) paying handsomely for the privilege to drink with ‘em.

That’s how the male mind worked: We wanted to be wherever the women were.

But what if I told you there’s a place that utterly defies this male-female dynamic — a place overflowing with single, desperate women… and young men STILL avoid it like the plague?

Remember those “No Kings” protests? Turns out, the name was dead-on accurate: There were no kings.

In fact, there weren’t many men there at all.

From the New York Post: ‘No Kings’ protest composed mostly of educated white women in their 40s: experts

At last weekend’s “No Kings” protest in Washington, D.C., inflatable chickens bobbed above a crowd that, according to demographic research, was made up mostly of educated White women in their 40s. Psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert said the “No Kings” protests were a snapshot of an era when emotional catharsis and civic activism have begun to blur. “What we’re seeing is a kind of group therapy playing out in the streets,” he told Fox News Digital.

Axios also studied the demographic breakdown of the “No Kings” rallies: Not only was it overwhelmingly female, it was also overwhelmingly white:

Advertisement

The typical attendee at the D.C. protest was an educated white woman in her 40s who heard about the event either through friends or via Instagram, according to preliminary data collected by American University researchers who track protest movements. […] State of play: 86% of surveyed protesters in D.C. were white, and 57% were women.

It’s eye-opening how lily-white the D.C. “No Kings” protests were — especially for a political party that prides itself on DEI hires, racial diversity, and kneejerk “inclusivity.”

The demographics of D.C. are 43% black! Yet 86% of the D.C. protesters were white?!

How is that even possible?

Meanwhile, President Trump won 46% to 48% of the Hispanic vote, 40% of the Asian vote, and about 15% of the black vote. Which means, the evil, racist, xenophobic MAGA movement is vastly more “racially inclusive” than the left-wing “No Kings” movement!

Axios did find an “expert” to explain the glaring absence of minority participants. You might find it amusing:

"It makes sense that we're not seeing people of color in the streets because people of color are being disappeared," said Dana Fisher, a professor at American University's School of International Service.

Right: “People of color” couldn’t march because — abracadabra! — they’ve already vanished. Makes perfect sense.

(Wait. No, that doesn’t make any sense. Like, none at all.)

Either way, it’s created a radically different image of the “No Kings” movement. Try as they might, this wasn’t anything like the Counter Culture revolution of the 1960s, where college-aged activists led legions of idealistic youngsters into the streets, telling ‘em “Don’t trust anyone over 30.”

Advertisement

Today in 2025? College kids weren’t skipping classes to attend the “No Kings” rallies!

Instead, it was filled with unmarried, post-menopausal white women.

(Who attended the rallies with other unmarried, post-menopausal white women — during their down time between book club meetings, therapy sessions, and trips to Whole Foods.)

The New York Post focused on the convergence of “belonging and community” and the yenta-heavy demo:

“The ‘No Kings’ movement allows people to feel belonging and community,” [psychotherapist Jonathan] Alpert said. “Sharing grievances with like-minded people feels good, but it doesn’t necessarily change anything.” […] That fleeting catharsis, Alpert added, can also mask something darker. “A lot of times people are unhappy in their own lives,” he said. “They may have anxiety or anger, and they project that onto others. That’s partly what we’re seeing play out at these rallies.”

And it also explains why young people — especially young men — want nothing to do with today’s Democratic Party: What self-respecting 20-year-old man wants to spend his free time with a bunch of angry, bitter, old women?

Especially women who view his masculinity as inherently “toxic”?

The Democratic Party has gone from Camelot to a lot of Karens — from donkeys to cougars. And for all the talk of “No Kings,” in truth it was “no husbands”: These rallies consisted of sad, lonely women commiserating with other sad, lonely women.

And then they went back to their single-occupant homes, fed their seven cats, got drunk on rosé, and watched MSNBC ‘til bedtime — wondering where all the “good men” have gone.

Advertisement

(Yeah. All the “good men” have vanished too, eh? Just like the “people of color” vanished from the protests. My God, it’s an epidemic of vanishing!)

The truth, however, is that nobody has vanished: Good men are still here, and 40+% of Washington, D.C. is just as black as it ever was.

They simply don’t want to associate with post-menopausal Karens who run the Democratic Party.

Because this wasn’t Houdini redux: men, young people, and minorities didn’t suddenly vanish into the ether. There was no snap-of-Thanos. Professor Dana Fisher’s theory — that disproportionately large numbers of “people of color” refused to attend a left-wing protest AGAINST Donald Trump BECAUSE of Donald Trump — is beyond absurd. It’s straw-grasping writ large.

Nobody vanished. They were driven away.

And they were driven away by an army of angry, ornery, unpleasant Karens.

One Last Thing: The Schumer Shutdown is upon us. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Click here!