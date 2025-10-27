They Tried to Guilt Trip Us Over the East Wing. Conservatives’ Response is Delicious.

Nothing leftists do is organic. Everything is a contrivance. A calculated lie. The fake outrage over the Trump administration’s renovations to the White House and the building of a new ballroom is no exception. While I don’t know, I’m willing to bet that the latest strategy from the left is not only strategic in the sense it was cooked up in a “Democrat strategist” conference room, but I’ll go further and say they likely focus-grouped it to see if it would resonate.

Advertisement

They may have gotten just enough of a response to indicate it could work for them. It could gain traction.

The strategy is to have leftists and their friends post on X and other platforms photos of the old East Wing of the White House, preferably ones that feature them or which they took themselves. The captions all tell a mini story of their personal recollections of the "beloved old East Wing." Forget that no one ever even knew what happened in there until now.

This is designed to retroactively attach some sentimentality to a portion of the White House no one really cared about with the slight exception that it was white and it was on White House grounds, so it received sentimental attachment by association.

If I can get you to relate to my personal experience, as mundane as it might be, I might get you to miss something you’ve never given a thought to before in your life. That’s the strategy, and we have some examples. This one is from journalist Olga Nesterova.

Digging up more pictures of the WH garden (East Wing) that has been now completely destroyed.



I took these in Spring 2024. pic.twitter.com/pNtqD2Zeri — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) October 25, 2025

Leftist author and journalist Josh Rogin fought back some tears of his own.

This was our last visit to the East Wing of the White House. I didn’t know at the time it would be our last visit there because the whole thing would get demolished. It was really nice, actually. Sad. pic.twitter.com/LnHIQBGH73 — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) October 24, 2025

Advertisement

The Call To Activism account added video to a post emphasized the “majesty” of the East Wing.

As long as I live I’ll never forget the majesty and privilege of walking into the East Wing of the White House.



And now Donald Trump tears it all down - a perfect symbol of how everything he touches crumbles into ruin. pic.twitter.com/RuIFXz9fWH — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 23, 2025

George Conway couldn’t pass on the opportunity to join the misery.

Okay, political junkies of a certain age, name as many people as you can in this photograph published in today's NYT obituary of the East Wing. I'll note with fondness that the guy on the far right (looking quite pleased with himself), was my friend and law partner for many… pic.twitter.com/S42R298bM5 — George Conway 🇺🇸🚫👑🐸 (@gtconway3d) October 24, 2025

Four years ago, conservatives might have taken issue with these leftist posts by taking them seriously and countering with well-reasoned and thoughtful arguments.

Something like, “I appreciate your love for the East Wing, but the White House truly needed a ballroom.”

A perfectly legitimate response but an ineffective one. It would persuade no one, and more than likely it would welcome leftists to pile on with even more guilt trips. In the end, the response would have swamped the conservatives and the leftists would dominate the narrative.

Advertisement

Today's right has learned a thing or two. If something is fake or ridiculous, treat it in such a way that it deserves. Mock it. Rush Limbaugh had a saying about this that actually gets at a conservative strategy of its own, “Illustrate the absurd through absurdity.”

So over the weekend some of your favorite conservatives had fun with this. Exhibit One is a two-fer from Bethany Mandel and Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter.

Adios East Wing. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/pdMjRQMS2c — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 27, 2025

RedState’s Buzz Patterson got in on the action from the little-known East Wing’s brasserie bar where rumor has it they served up “wing specials” seven nights a week.

My wife and I in the East Wing. I can’t believe it’s gone! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eUDlAiA7au — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 26, 2025

Jack Posobiec’s take had a deep dish flavor, followed by Chef Andrew Gruel, who served up his own memory, which features the perfect mix of ‘70s nostalgia and the nightmare you had after the last time you drank wine and a hard liquor on the same night.

I took this iconic photo of the east wing of the White House many years ago. I can’t believe it’s gone. No Kings. https://t.co/RInWekuItG pic.twitter.com/H47VIlC0LM — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 27, 2025

Advertisement

This one is from Ted Frank, attorney and "Twitter aficionado," followed by LadyGritz, another X user, who added a little choreography to her memories of the East Wing.

I can't believe Trump destroyed the East Wing. pic.twitter.com/TO8yFIPlti — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) October 26, 2025

The point is, when the left gets silly, one of the best ways to trivialize the already trivial is to make fun of it. Never underestimate the talent and the ability for conservatives to mock. Call it our superpower.

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.