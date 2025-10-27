Bruce Springsteen Biopic Flops Like Dead Fish at Box Office

New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen may have been "Born in the U.S.A.," but nobody in America or anywhere else in the world wanted to watch the new biopic about his life, as it bombed worldwide over the weekend. This isn't really surprising when you take into account that Springsteen hasn't been relevant musically in ages, but toss in the anti-Trump, hard left-wing philosophy he spouts constantly, and it's clear the rejection of the film shows people rejecting him and the overt politicization of every part of life.

Music, like most forms of art and entertainment, exists as a means of escape. The state of the world wearies people. We live in an age where we are connected to the news and happenings of the entire human race all day, every day. We are finite beings trying to make ourselves divine by taking on omniscience.

Quite frankly, it's making us crack. Look at how jaded everyone has become over the course of the last decade. We aren't meant to have access to this level of knowledge. We can't handle it. We weren't designed to.

Once upon a time, we could retreat into entertainment, leave behind the troubles of everyday life, and share in the beauty of creation. Now our movies, television shows, and yes, especially our music, carry the same stuff we try so hard to leave behind for a few hours.

Now, that's not to say that music isn't political or can't have a message. However, the most timeless music transcends what divides us and appeals to common human experience. That's how it brings people together. You and I might be on different sides of the political spectrum, but I guarantee we've had our share of lost loved ones, broken relationships, and tough times.

When a musician does nothing but use their gift as a pulpit without seeking human connection with the audience, it's just propaganda. There's nothing to bring people together. And that's why Springsteen is irrelevant, and why nobody gives a crap about his new movie.

Director Scott Cooper's Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere only earned an abysmal $9.1 million here in the U.S. And given Springsteen's supposed legendary status as a rock icon, you'd think billions of moviegoers around the world would have helped pull in a healthy chunk of change for the film. But that didn't happen.

Internationally, the movie brought in only $7 million, giving it a global total of $16 million.

According to John Nolte of Breitbart, "Well, box office analysts expected the worst it would do in America was $15 million, and it ended up only barely topping the domestic worst-case scenario all over the world. Is this a case of 'Go woke, go broke?' Well, as I wrote on Sunday, it’s no secret that Springsteen has spent the better part of a decade alienating his core fans by selling them out and smearing them as racist, fascist, and un-American because they support Donald Trump."

He then goes on to explain why Springsteen no longer appeals to folks the world over. At one time, Nolte points out, Springsteen identified himself and his music with working-class people by crafting songs full of subtext, storytelling, and metaphor. Yeah, it was obvious he had a left-wing bent, but how he voted didn't matter, as the art remained accessible to everyone.

The Boss was a man who talked directly to the average person, who understood the challenges of life and expressed genuine care for people. But that all changed. He's now a crotchety old man who rants and rails for minutes on end during his shows about Trump and alienates the very people who make up the majority of his audience.

"Up and down the line, just like David Letterman and Howard Stern, Bruce squandered it, sold it cheap to become a bigshot in the Establishment. He sold us out, he sold out his art, he stabbed us in the back and revealed that he hates us. So now we’re hating him back," Nolte wrote.

And part of that means ignoring his art—whether music or film—as he bloviates himself into oblivion.

