The Morning Briefing: Shutdowns Are Great Reminders of How Little Government We Need

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Clozenrelph enjoyed the occasional cheese Danish and a beer to get ready for a busy day of cataloguing Bea Arthur memorabilia.

Advertisement

Those of us who are firmly in the small-government camp have had a rough go of it seemingly forever. No matter who we elect or what activist organizations we get behind, the federal behemoth grows like a cancer that spreads through abuse of the American taxpayer. It's easy to blame the Democrats and the fact that government is their god, but Republicans haven't been much use when it comes to federal belt-tightening.

That changed when President Donald Trump returned for his second stint in the Oval Office, the one with the decidedly scorched-earth vibe. His mercurial friendship with Elon Musk led to the establishment of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was given a mandate to take a machete to the federal bureaucratic bloat.

Despite the very public breakup between President Trump and Elon Musk, DOGE has been chugging along, trimming financial fat wherever it can. The work hasn't been grabbing a lot of headlines — accounting isn't very sexy and sensational — but it's more important news than any of the No Kings diaper-filling. This is from something that Catherine wrote yesterday:

Your taxpayer dollars and mine were paying for a special makeup artist at the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) — that is, until DOGE got involved. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cut contracts with a ceiling value of around $17 billion altogether over the last three weeks. It seems as if the waste and fraud in our federal government is endless, and DOGE has to wade through an absolute mountain of corrupt insanity as it tries to restore fiscal responsibility to the government. DOGE usually releases a contract update at the end of every week. On Oct. 18, DOGE shared the results of its work from the previous four days. During that time, DOGE helped agencies end 150 wasteful contracts that altogether possessed a ceiling value of $3.2 billion and will represent a savings of $240 million.

Advertisement

Talking about saving millions from a multi-trillion dollar budget can seem like talking about ounces when one needs to lose 300 pounds, but as the old saying goes, the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. (That was quite the variety of measurement units in one sentence.)

For years, I've semi-jokingly said that if I ran the federal government, it could all be done from a small office building in the District of Columbia or Virginia. After the military, my list of things that the federal government needs to do is rather brief. Unfortunately, I don't live in my perfect world; if I did, beer wouldn't make me fat. It would be great if there were some functional middle ground between my version of the federal government and what the Democrats want, but that seems like a rather naive hope.

We're now three weeks into the latest government shutdown, and I feel like my version of how things should be is validated more every day. The supposedly tragic consequences of a shutdown that Congressional Democrats wail about never manifest themselves out here in the real world. Sure, there are some rough times for the Virginia counties that have gotten wealthy from fleecing American taxpayers, but beyond that, most of the country is proceeding apace with life as usual.

The reality is this — a vast majority of the federal bureaucracy could disappear overnight and most of us wouldn't notice. As I wrote in my classic book Don't Let the Hippies Shower, the federal bureaucracy exists solely to bloat and perpetuate itself." It seeks to forever redefine "unnecessary."

Advertisement

A point that Republicans need to learn how to make when arguing with Democrats is that the government is not inherently good. It shouldn't have any sacred place in any discussion.

Oh, yeah, and the Democrats' vision of "the government" is grotesque.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Tron Bombs: Why Is This Even a Franchise?

Rain, Tear Gas > Violent 'No Kings' Militants Outside Portland ICE HQ

‘The Long Game’: Hamas Co-Founder’s Son Exposes Hamas’s Global Goals

FBI Joins Search for Missing 9-Year-Old as Mom Remains Uncooperative

The ‘No Kings’ Protesters Are Even Dumber Than You Thought

Lock up everyone. Anti-Trumper Arrested After Shooting at Man Over Trump Sign

Makeup Artists and More: DOGE Cuts Billions in Nonsense

Appeals Court Allows Trump’s Troop Deployment to Portland

Ugh, the smell. Why Woke Woodstock Boomers Must Protest

Trump Administration Must Seize Opportunity to End China Trade Tension

Libya’s Fall and the Day the West Stopped Asking What Comes Next

The Age of Predators: When a Nation Forgets Its Soul

Look! Up In the Sky Candy!

How to Make the Americas Great Again

Advertisement

Despite Tyranny, Venezuela Finds Faith in Its First Canonized Saints

Townhall Mothership

This Left-Wing Radio Host Just Torched Democrats for Losing the Schumer Shutdown Messaging War

She's a hoot. Karoline Leavitt Goes Nuclear on a Huffington Post Reporter

This Is What Trump Had to Say About Jay Jones for Fantasizing About Violence Against Republicans

CNN Just Delivered a Brutal Poll Number for Dems on the Shutdown Fight

How Not to Lose Your Gun Rights

Cam&Co. SCOTUS Grants Cert to Second 2A Case

It Seems Guns are Totally Cool With Don Lemon Now

A Compelling Theory of 'Woke'

Trump Riding Out Shutdown in Good Shape

CBS This Morning Not Buying What Karine Jean-Pierre is Selling

Dem Senators Now Fear Fallout of 'No Kings' Absurdity

Amazon Announces Update Following Massive Outage Across Numerous Platforms

Convicted Felon Arrested Inside Atlanta Airport Allegedly Planning Mass Shooting, Details Terrifying

Monarchy Malarkey: Scott Adams Says Trump Masterfully Reframed the Accusation That He’s a King

Police Chief Who Told Criminals to 'Learn How to Behave' Placed on Administrative Leave

Report: ‘No Kings’ Protester Who Said ICE Agents 'Gotta Get Shot' Referred to DOJ

VIP

Fury, Furries, and Fragile Fogies: The 'No Kings' Small-Star Line-Up

College Radio Royalty Reborn: ’90s Legends Team Up for New Band

‘No Kings’ Rioters Play-Act Violence Like Commies and Jihadis

When Even NBC Can’t Hide It: Protesters Say They’ve Had Enough of Democrats

Can Republicans Still Win in Virginia?

Advertisement

Assassination, Not Murder: When Words Falter, Freedom Follows

Around the Interwebz

Ticketmaster To Prohibit Multiple Accounts, Company Defends Business Practices Following FTC Lawsuit

Why did NASA’s chief just shake up the agency’s plans to land on the Moon?

The Low Life: When Americans Fell for Sunken Living Rooms

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/20/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR TUESDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2025 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Secondary Print: John Fredericks Media Network

New Media: Daily Caller

Radio: NPR



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in the Richard Nixon Architect of Peace Award Ceremony

Oval Office

Closed Press



12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT hosts a Rose Garden Club Lunch

Rose Garden

White House Press Pool



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Diwali Celebration

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT hosts a Rose Garden Club Dinner

Rose Garden

Closed Press

Advertisement

Stand for the Truth This Independence Season

At a time when politicians are playing shutdown games and the media’s busy rewriting reality, you still have a voice—and a choice.

Join PJ Media VIP during our Schumer Shutdown Sale and claim your 74% discount with the code POTUS47. You’ll get full access to exclusive commentary, videos, and podcasts—content that champions freedom, reason, and the First Amendment.

It’s time to support independent media that fights back.

👉 Become a PJ Media VIP today — because truth doesn’t shut down.