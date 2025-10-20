Look! Up In the Sky Candy!

As I've been following more astrophotography, astronomy, and astrophysics bloggers, I'm seeing more and more fascinating stuff. Like this:

The same side of the Moon always faces Earth, but not in exactly the same way. Due to its tilted axis and elliptical orbit, we see about 59% of its surface over time. This simulation compresses a year into 60 seconds, making the Moon's wobble, called libration, visible.

📽: NASA pic.twitter.com/SsgYXXIYSn — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) October 19, 2025

Or this. Besides being pretty, it has a lesson: those spiral arms are actually waves of greater and lesser density. In the dense section, new stars are being formed, while the older stars end up scattered in between, It's easy to look at it and imagine it's all stars going down a drain.

The Hubble Space Telescope captures the vibrant NGC 6753, a spiral galaxy 150 million light-years away, bursting with blue young stars in its arms and redder older stars glowing in near-infrared. Beyond its visible beauty, NGC 6753 is one of two spiral galaxies close and massive… pic.twitter.com/MHjMoyWYr0 — Black Hole (@konstructivizm) October 18, 2025

This is Comet Lemmon (two "m"s), which is quickly becoming a naked eye comet. It's not ripe yet — even though it's a Lemmon, the green color is more like a lime.

Our eyes are too slow to really see the sky, but with a long exposure, we can see how spectacular the sky really is.

The Rosette Nebula is a gorgeous region of intense star formation, illuminated by the radiation of its young, energetic stars. Their powerful stellar winds have sculpted the nebula’s central cavity



(Credit: T. A. Rector/University of Alaska Anchorage, WIYN and NOIRLab/NSF/AURA) pic.twitter.com/XgXEdRVDAS — World and Science (@WorldAndScience) October 18, 2025

Or you can do it the old-fashioned way, and just look. The only way I've ever seen Fujisan 富士山 in real life is from the rooftop bar on the New Otani Hotel in Tokyo. But I'd love to see this in person.

Orion over Mount Fuji pic.twitter.com/IJ1yYVWOm0 — Astronomy Vibes (@AstronomyVibes) October 4, 2025

And there is some spectacular stuff near the Earth as well.

Unreal. An instant new favorite Starship onboard camera photo. https://t.co/ZQc4IBo6xf pic.twitter.com/nXUHmCLsri — John Kraus (@johnkrausphotos) October 17, 2025

John Kraus is an amazing space photographer. You should follow him.