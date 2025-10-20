Look! Up In the Sky Candy!

Charlie Martin | 5:37 PM on October 20, 2025
ISRO via AP

As I've been following more astrophotography, astronomy, and astrophysics bloggers, I'm seeing more and more fascinating stuff.  Like this:

Or this. Besides being pretty, it has a lesson: those spiral arms are actually waves of greater and lesser density. In the dense section, new stars are being formed, while the older stars end up scattered in between, It's easy to look at it and imagine it's all stars going down a drain.

This is Comet Lemmon (two "m"s), which is quickly becoming a naked eye comet. It's not ripe yet — even though it's a Lemmon, the green color is more like a lime.

Our eyes are too slow to really see the sky, but with a long exposure, we can see how spectacular the sky really is.

Or you can do it the old-fashioned way, and just look. The only way I've ever seen Fujisan 富士山 in real life is from the rooftop bar on the New Otani Hotel in Tokyo. But I'd love to see this in person.

And there is some spectacular stuff near the Earth as well.

John Kraus is an amazing space photographer. You should follow him.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin writes on science, health, culture, and technology for PJ Media. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

