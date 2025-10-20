The Age of Predators: When a Nation Forgets Its Soul

Every day when I open X, Facebook, or Instagram, I see it. Dozens of headlines: pastor arrested for molesting a 12-year-old, private school teacher charged with sexual assault, coach exposed for grooming children. The flood never stops. Men and women, left and right, rich and poor — it cuts across every demographic. I am 55 years old, and I cannot remember growing up in a world where this was normal. I went to Catholic school, then public school. I was a very pretty young lady in high school, and never once did I feel a teacher’s eyes on me in that way. My friends never whispered about being preyed on. What has happened to us that every day we’re drowning in stories of teachers, pastors, and parents becoming predators?

Advertisement

Psychologists call pedophilia a paraphilic disorder. It is a sickness. And while it has always existed, history shows it was largely hidden — shoved under the rug by institutions more interested in protecting their reputations than children. The Catholic Church scandal, exposed in the 1990s, revealed that priests were abusing children for decades while bishops shuffled them around. The Boy Scouts of America has now faced over 82,000 claims of child sexual abuse going back generations. None of this is new. The difference today is that social media has ripped off the veil. Where once you might have heard of one case in your hometown every few years, now the daily barrage from every corner of the country makes it impossible to deny.

But visibility alone doesn’t explain why predators seem to be multiplying. The darker truth is that our culture has created a breeding ground for deviance. Internet pornography has poured gasoline on the fire, normalizing extremes and radicalizing users through constant escalation. When people are consuming violent or “barely legal” content by the millions, it corrodes the moral boundaries that protect children. Add to that a hypersexualized pop culture that sexualizes kids in music, fashion, and media, and you’ve built an environment where predators feel emboldened.

Advertisement

Middle-class predators — teachers, coaches, suburban parents — aren’t the “elites” trafficking children on private islands. They’re the neighbor next door, placing themselves in roles of trust and access. They are enabled by an online ecosystem that lets them groom children, share explicit content, and even find validation in dark corners of the internet where “minor-attracted persons” are defended instead of condemned.

And then there’s the collapse of moral authority. Institutions that once stood as guardrails — schools, churches, civic organizations — have forfeited their credibility. Religion, far from inoculating against abuse, has often been a breeding ground for it. Blind obedience and hierarchical structures shield predators while silencing victims. If we’re being honest, organized religion has been one of the worst offenders. And yet, that doesn’t mean the answer is nihilism or despair. It means the answer lies in something deeper than religion: spirituality.

Because when you look around, you don’t see this sickness flowing out of authentic spiritual paths. You don’t see Buddhist monks running private school sex scandals. You don’t see Native American medicine men grooming twelve-year-olds. You don’t see yogis or Wiccans filling up police blotters with child abuse arrests. Why? Because those paths teach connection to self, to nature, to spirit. They teach mindfulness, reverence, responsibility. They cultivate a conscience.

Advertisement

That is what we’ve lost as a culture. We have forgotten the soul. We’ve traded spirituality for cheap thrills, for the dopamine rush of porn, for the hollow comfort of corrupted institutions. And when a nation loses its soul, it breeds predators instead of protectors.

And here is the truth no one wants to say out loud: if you want to stop this plague, it will not come from another law, another bureaucracy, or another hollow sermon from a compromised pulpit. It will come from a spiritual revolution. From men and women who say: enough. Who choose discipline over indulgence, conscience over corruption, reverence over exploitation. Who turn away from the darkness of a culture obsessed with sex and power, and instead return to the light of spirit — whether through meditation, yoga, prayer, ceremony, or simply the quiet inner work of remembering what it means to be human.

This is the only antidote to the predator’s sickness: a rebirth of the soul. If America wants to survive, if we want to protect our children and restore our humanity, then we must tear down the false gods of porn, perversion, and empty religion and replace them with the living fire of spirituality.

Because predators thrive in a soulless nation. And the only way to drive them out is to awaken the spirit of a people who refuse to be complicit, refuse to be silent, and refuse to forget that innocence is sacred.

Advertisement

The age of predators ends when the age of spirit begins. And that choice, America, is ours.

As attacks on our families and children increase, it’s more important than ever to stay informed—and to support platforms that tell the truth without fear. Become a PJ Media VIP and get exclusive commentary, podcasts, and investigative reporting you won’t find anywhere else.

Right now, you can join for 74% off during our Schumer Shutdown Sale when you use the code POTUS47. Don’t wait—join today and stand with the outlets that stand for you.