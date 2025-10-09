The Morning Briefing: Dems Behaving Badly — Not Enough Xanax in the World for These Loons

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Erdwelya found the hard seltzer crowd wanting when it came to discussions about asbestos alternatives or hot yoga.

There is something in the Dem water right now.

Trump Derangement Syndrome hasn't made it into the current revision of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, but I think it has a real shot to be there in future editions. We see the symptoms being manifested in almost every Democrat in the upper ranks of the party, but yesterday was a real humdinger of TDS episodes.

For the longest time, it has appeared as if the Democrats' only plan to battle back from their ignominious defeat in 2024 and fight the juggernaut that is the Trump 47 administration is to constantly drop f-bombs and hope that tantrums and coarseness would eventually appeal to someone outside of the mentally unwell Coastal Media Bubbles™.

It has become painfully obvious that there are no adults in the room to tell them that the strategy is flawed.

Yesterday, there were a few stories of different Democrats really not handling themselves well in public. We'll start with a meltdown that House Minority Leader and Nancy Pelosi puppet Hakeem Jeffries had, which Matt wrote about:

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) just delivered a political smackdown that Hakeem Jeffries in the halls of Capitol Hill, and it was pretty epic. Footage of the exchange, which has been circulating on social media, shows Jeffries melting down in real time as Lawler methodically exposed the hypocrisy behind the Democrats’ government shutdown stunt. It started with the usual performative nonsense from Jeffries. “Did you get permission from your boss?” Jeffries asked, apparently convinced that every Republican takes marching orders from President Donald Trump. Lawler cut through the nonsense immediately. “Why don’t we sign on right now?” he said, offering a solution instead of the predictable Democratic lecture.

Matt details the entire thing and shares the video of the encounter. As Matt said, it was "performative nonsense." Other than the f-bombs, the Democrats have only weakly-scripted political Kabuki for the cameras. As I mentioned the other day, I think everything Jeffries does is controlled by Nancy Pelosi; Jeffries just doesn't seem sharp enough to be handling this role on his own. All that he ended up accomplishing with this stunt was to make it clear that he isn't doing any serious or substantive work to end this shutdown.

The next incident involved former member of Congress and current California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter, a disturbed woman who's always given off a strong "pulls the wings off of flies for fun" vibe. She also looks like she could star in Hocus Pocus 3 and not need any makeup. (Hey, I'm not an elected official, I'm an opinion writer. I can go low all I want to. It's pretty on brand for me, actually.)

There were actually two incidents this week involving Porter, the first was a petulant episode during an interview. As Victoria wrote in a VIP column, there is no way to get around the fact that Porter is a horrible person.

After that cry for help, an older video of Porter surfaced on Politico of her going off on a staffer for showing up in the background during an interview and getting in her shot. Anything that deflects the viewers eyes from Porter during a televised interview is a blessing. Porter obviously doesn't own a mirror and isn't aware of that. The older video proves that Porter's anger management issues have been a problem for a long time. Our sister site Twitchy has the expletive-laden video here.

It's rare for Politico to dig up something like that for a hit piece on a Democrat. This could be a sign that Porter's shtick is wearing thin even with Californians.

Finally, Kamala Harris once again made the unfortunate choice to go out in public after her second box of breakfast Franzia and remind everyone just how lucky this nation is that she no longer has a job. I know that I often write about Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Kamala Harris being drunk. I don't do that because I'm a misogynist, I do it because I'm a professional entertainer who's spent most of my adult life doing shows in nightclubs and I know what drunk people look like.

Despite having risen to a higher political height than any other woman in American history, Harris has a penchant for acting like she's a street tough. In an interview on Wednesday, Princess Cackles decided to one-up her f-bombing fellow Dems and say "MFers" in a slangy way that made it seem like she'd just been hanging out with some rappers. My RedState colleague Bob Hoge wrote about that. By the way, Harris dropped the MF-bomb while asserting that those of us on this side of the aisle are the real crazy ones.

This is kind of where Sylvia Plath would have gone if she never paid her gas bill.

These people obviously need help. The nicest thing that any of us can do is work hard to make sure they don't have real power so that they have the time to rest and work on their mental health. In the case of Dems like Jeffries who are currently in Congress, let's try to make them as weak as possible so that their mental condition doesn't worsen under the stress of responsibility.

It's the decent thing to do.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Everything Isn't Awful

We've all been there.

He doesn’t want to leave the park.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ExSnQVntCS — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 8, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

AI Vid at its finest.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

