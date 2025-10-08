Rosie O'Donnell Applies for Irish Citizenship; White House Couldn't Be Happier

Extreme left-wing actress and former co-host of The View, Rosie O'Donnell, has begun applying for Irish citizenship. The White House practically popped the champagne. I’d say the rest of us, everyday Americans, are ready to join in and celebrate, finally saying goodbye to Rosie for good.

O'Donnell, 63, told an Australian newspaper she’s living in “self-imposed (political exile)” in Ireland. She moved there to protest Donald Trump’s return to the presidency.

It’s dramatic and over the top, but let’s be honest: She’s an actor. Drama is her natural habitat.

The League of Their Own actress bolted from the U.S. in March to preserve her “safety and sanity.” Now she’s a step closer to making the move permanent. Again, good riddance.

“I am applying and about to be approved for my Irish citizenship since my grandparents came from there, and that’s all you need,” she told the Sydney Daily Telegraph this week while touring Australia.

It’s hard to imagine people anywhere on earth actually paying to see O'Donnell live. She lost her relevance in Hollywood ages ago. Who are these individuals opening their wallets to spend an evening with a has-been like Rosie O'Donnell? Or is this one of those deals where you pay to watch someone make a fool of themselves?

“It will be good to have my Irish citizenship, especially since Trump keeps threatening to take away mine,” she added.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Fox News, “What great news for America!”

O'Donnell clearly fears Trump and what his leadership means for the country. Maybe she’s allergic to economic stability, safer streets, and smaller government — most leftists are.

“What’s coming is fascism in the United States, pure and simple,” she declared. “Christian white nationalism, and that’s not democracy, and that’s not a democratic republic, and you know, that’s not who we are.”

She added, “I feel that if we let them continue on, we are doomed as a democracy.”

How many times do we have to say it? We’re not a democracy.

We’re a republic. Democracies devolve into mob rule and oppression, the very thing Rosie fears. The irony’s thick enough to cut with a knife.

It feels as if we're constantly having to repeat this truth over and over like a mantra. Though it often feels like we're just wasting our breath screaming it from the rooftops. However, there are ears listening that need to hear the truth, who are receptive to the message of liberty. And that makes the effort worth it in the end.

Leftists like O'Donnell love the warm fuzzies that come with shouting “power to the people,” but democracy collapses under the weight of human nature. When every voice carries equal weight regardless of virtue, wisdom, or moral grounding, the loudest and most emotional voices seize control.

Our Founders understood that and built a republic instead. With their blood, sweat, tears, fortunes, and sacred honor, they laid the foundation stone by stone. They knew mobs were fickle beasts and that passion unanchored from principle breeds chaos.

When a nation replaces moral law with popular opinion, it trades truth for a vote.

A culture that lets emotion rule over reason and crushes virtue beneath the tyranny of trends dooms itself to live under oppression’s boot.

