UMassAmherst’s Equity Office Hosted LGBTQ ‘Sex on the Lawn’ Event

University of Massachusetts-Amherst hosted a “sex on the lawn” event focused on LGBTQ sexual perversions, advertised by the school’s DEI office and promoted by a local Planned Parenthood affiliate.

In-state students at University of Massachusetts-Amherst reportedly pay $17,772 in tuition and fees, while out-of-state students pay $40,449. That’s a lot of money to pay for homosexual orgies disguised as “education.” Woke universities are little more than sexualization and propaganda institutions.

First of all, sex education as such has no place in schools. Americans managed to get married and have big families for centuries without sex education, and in fact, they understood truths about biology much better then, as evidenced by the fact that they knew men and women are different and cannot alter their biological sexes — and that men certainly cannot get pregnant. But UMassAmherst is taking so-called sex education to a whole new level of creepy.

The university’s Students for Reproductive Justice (nothing like having a club celebrating baby killing and sexual perversion) described “Sex on the Lawn,” which was scheduled for Sept. 26, as an “inclusive event aimed at engaging college students and the community in discussions around sexual health, reproductive justice, consent, wellness, and pleasure, particularly focusing on the LGBTQ+ and disabled communities, which are often underrepresented in sex education.” It is amazing how woke leftists manage to transform everything into a victim narrative.

The announcement, from UMassAmherst’s Office of Equity and Inclusion — which could itself be a violation of new federal regulations banning various DEI initiatives in education — continued:

We aim to create a safe and engaging space where students can access resources, learn, ask questions, and connect with sexual and reproductive health organizations. There will also be teach-ins throughout the afternoon, which provide opportunities to learn, engage, and ask questions. This event offers the chance to connect with students, and student groups, advocate for reproductive justice and sex education, and contribute to the education and well-being of our campus community. The rain date is Friday, October 3rd.

Invited organizations included Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, UMass Stonewall Center, UMass Community Scholars Program, and Advocates for Youth. Topics for discussion included consent and pleasure and trans sex-ed.

The UMass Stonewall Center is explicitly LGBTQ and brags about UMass’s early adoption of “gender-inclusive” restrooms, bashing anyone who objects to people using the opposite sex’s bathroom. The Center also provides resources to report individuals who complain about members of the opposite sex using their bathrooms. So apparently, women’s safety means nothing. As for Advocates for Youth, it is specifically focused on sexualizing and making abortion advocates out of young people. Besides promoting abortion and contraception, one of its major campaigns is trans-ing youth.

It sounds as if UMassAmherst needs to lose its federal funding while an investigation examines whether or not the university and its various subsidiary centers and organizations are in violation of Trump administration orders and policies.

