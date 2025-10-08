NYT — Ya Know, Criminals Aren't Really Bad People Until the Feds Come to Arrest Them

To lead off Wednesday's Morning Briefing, I wrote about the way that President Trump and his administration have handled the media. The old guard, mainstream media hacks have lost their ability to craft and sustain false narratives. The thing is, they are not willing to admit that. I wrote that they weren't going to stop trying and used something that The New York Times published on Tuesday to prove my point.

Advertisement

It was mere hours before the Times worked hard to make my point again.

One of the more popular false narratives of recent months is focused mostly on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who are deployed to crime-ridden blue cities. The leftist version of the story goes that there is never a problem until the ICE agents show up. This tortured fairy tale applies to any troop or agencies deployed by the federal government, but ICE is the primary focus of any Dem-inspired hatred that isn't directed at President Trump personally. Whether they're mad at the National Guard, the FBI, or anyone else for that matter, they scream about ICE all day.

Here is something from the NYT's latest addition to this reverse, "the good guys are really the bad guys" narrative:

On Sept. 27, President Trump described Portland, Ore., as a “War ravaged” city that was “under siege from attack by Antifa” mobs protesting ICE raids. But here is how federal officers described the scene outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in southwest Portland on Sept. 25: “low energy.” The next day the same: “low energy.” Internal reports from the week before Mr. Trump ordered troops into Portland show that, by and large, the officers observed displays of civil disobedience, including protesters standing in front of vehicles on the road, playing loud music and “flipping a bird,” and an older woman using chalk to write on a wall. They also described some tense incidents, such as at least two confrontations between protesters and counterprotesters and a suspicious car that “lurched” at Department of Homeland Security officers. But local officials have said the city is well equipped to manage the demonstrations, and that an infusion of federal troops is not warranted.

Advertisement

The NYT lackeys aren't really making the point that they think they're making here. Just because the bad elements in Portland weren't behaving as badly before the troops got there, doesn't mean that the troops weren't needed. This would be like the Times reporting that allied forces didn't need to liberate a death camp because the Nazis hadn't killed anyone for a week and had begun feeding the prisoners lunch.

Yeah, I'm going to keep throwing the Nazi thing back in their faces.

The assertion that the City of Portland is "well equipped to manage the demonstrations" is the biggest Pinocchio moment in that brief passage. Victoria has been covering the Portland situation for a long time and she led off last week's "West Coast, Messed Coast™" column by noting that the leaders there are just like those in Aurora, Colorado when they were lying to their residents and the media about the Tren de Aragua gang violence. Here's more from the column:

Portlanders, your leaders are lying to you and, by extension, to the whole nation. In what universe is it okay for a gang to take over a city block, much less four, and create a no-go zone that makes everyone else less safe?

That's right, the bad guys in Portland don't act up all the time because Portland lets them do whatever they want. That's how they "manage the demonstrations." They're essentially giving free, open-air office space to some of the biggest scumbags in the city. The good, law-abiding citizens of Portland need to just shut up and be grateful for how peaceful it all is, according to their spineless elected overlords.

Advertisement

If you are a student of history at all, you are no doubt aware that scofflaws and hardened criminals tend to act out more and behave worse when law enforcement is breathing down their necks. In the fever dream of American leftists, this makes the case that the bad actors be left alone.

It's worth mentioning that the people who are now decrying any and all federal intervention are the same ones who can't shut their commie yaps about the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) never being quick enough or present enough after a disaster. They think that federal presence can be ordered à la carte off of some sort of government menu.

As in so many cases when discussing the Democrats and the rest of the American Left, they need to grow up and learn about the real world.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Schumer Shuts Down. We Mark It Down.

While Chuck Schumer throws tantrums and threatens shutdowns, we’re offering a deal that would send Capitol Hill into a filibuster frenzy.

It’s the Schumer Shutdown Sale—and you can grab a massive 74% discount on a PJ Media VIP subscription with the code POTUS47.

That gets you full access to my commentary, videos, podcasts, and the kind of dangerous common sense the mainstream media hates.

👉 Sign up here before the lights go out—and take control of your own narrative.