West Coast, Messed Coast™ — The AG Steps in After Portland 'Justice' Strikes Again

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™, where we discover that Portland city leadership has a lot in common with Aurora, Colorado's. "It was only a few apartment buildings," taken over by the Tren de Aragua Venezuelan gang, Martha Raddatz protested to JD Vance. And so it is in Portland, Ore., where the police chief is singing from Aurora's songbook. "It's only one block" taken over by Antifa. All that's missing is for JD Vance to come along and ask, "Are you listening to yourself, Martha?"

And it's not one block. It's four.

Sortoring it out

Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly personally called conservative influencer Nick Sortor after he was arrested by Portland Police following an attack by Antifa.

🚨 BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi has ORDERED a full investigation, led by Asst. AG Harmeet Dhillon, of the Portland Police Bureau, following my wrongful arrest last night, Bondi confirmed to me.



FAFO, @PortlandPolice.@AGPamBondi personally called me to deliver this… pic.twitter.com/DBdp9vl5Ka — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 3, 2025

Sortor, who has a big presence on X, was arrested in Portland on Thursday night after he was allegedly seen attempting to swing at the Antifa assaulter who hit him first. Sortor missed, but the cops probably thought it would be easier to capture a guy blocking another blow than getting mobbed by their pet protesters.

Here is him getting cuffed.

Antifa attacked Nick Sortor. Portland PD is responding by… arresting Nick Sortor.pic.twitter.com/APHjSaMm8S — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 3, 2025

Sortor becomes the second reporter who was arrested after Antifa made the first moves. The first victim, patient zero, was Mike Strickland, who in 2016 was beaten by Antifa thugs with multiple flag poles, just like the one reporter Katie Daviscourt was hit in the eye with this week.

When the phalanx of Antifa attackers came back to do it again, the independent reporter, known as Laughing at Liberals, drew his permitted gun, and, with his finger nowhere near the trigger, was able to back off his attackers without firing a shot. He was later arrested, convicted, and jailed for defending himself.

Welcome to Portland, Nick.

I'll be reporting on the Strickland affair again.

Portland's distortion contortion

Portlanders, your leaders are lying to you and, by extension, to the whole nation. In what universe is it okay for a gang to take over a city block, much less four, and create a no-go zone that makes everyone else less safe?

I lay it out in this video, which I encourage you to watch. It's less than five minutes.

In it, I lay out how the city is routinely trampling on people's First Amendment, how the city's favoritism toward Antifa has led to unacceptable outcomes for the neighbors, and how even a public charter school has been driven out of the neighborhood.

Full court press

The City of Portland is in federal court on Friday, asking for a restraining order or injunction to stop the National Guard from deploying to Antifastan. These are troops that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has already mustered, and the city is spending house money to ask the judge, a former U.S. Attorney for Oregon, to grant their wish that the 9th Circuit has already said will likely fail. She's a 2019 Trump appointee to the bench, but don't let that fool you. This is Portland, and far left Sens. Ron Wyden, who lives in New York, and Jeff Merkley are the ones who approved her.

Meanwhile, the troops have already been called up, mustered, and soon will be detailed to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Deleted

And here's an interesting tidbit. I heard on the news that Portland's mayor, Keith Wilson, would request that local hotels not house the Guard. Here's the direct quote I saw, whose source was identified as an October 1 article and/or video by Oregon Public Broadcasting.

I am reaching out to the management of every major hotel in the Portland metro area asking them—just as a neighbor, just as a Portlander—not to rent rooms to uniformed National Guard troops. Our people must not be complicit in efforts to turn our city into a military camp. There are other ways to help Oregonians in crisis.

Perplexity AI wrote, "This direct quote appeared in coverage by Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) in their October 1, 2025, analysis of National Guard deployment," and provided this link.

Now, two days later, in light of the president already mustering troops, that quote apparently has been scrubbed from the story.

The mayor has also alleged that some of the videos the public is seeing of Portland are from 2020. He is reportedly relying on an image in a Fox News story, but if he just took a moment to take a stroll on his X feed, he'd see plenty of contemporaneous visuals from his own city. Or, he could dress in black bloc to hide his identity and go out after midnight and see for himself.

Pre-blame

The mayor is also pre-blaming President Donald Trump if there is any downturn in the economy from the Antifa unrest.

As you know, downtown business in Portland dropped by 80% during and after Antifa's last riot spree in 2020.

Portland still hasn't come out of the effects of that first self-inflicted wound.

I call your attention to this study from the University of Oregon's Institute for Policy Research & Engagement School of Planning, Public Policy, and Management, which published a report last January on Oregon's business future:

The real story of this research is about businesses choosing to expand outside Oregon. Survey data indicate the state has lost thousands of potential jobs and billions of potential private investments in the past five years and is poised to lose even more in the next five years. Much of this expansion is due to factors the state has little control over access to markets, raw materials, talent, and transportation systems are key. A concerning number of businesses indicated they were choosing to expand outside of Oregon due to tax and regulatory burdens, challenges attracting and retaining talent, and an unfavorable business climate...

Nice try, Mayor Wilson. Instead of allowing your city to be ruined by Antifa, why don't you try to enforce the law and lower taxes? Or, try cleaning the stairs at Lloyd Center and Big Pink at the very least.

Do what we say, or the citizens get it

Washington's governor has ordered all state offices to do everything possible to protect illegal aliens in the state. I wondered here if that meant fortifying the Department of Licensing, too, where thousands of illegal voters were registered using the state's very liberal motor voter laws.

Washington governor signs order establishing all state departments are to do everything possible to protect illegal immigrants. That goes for the Department of Licensing, we're sure. That means they'll double down on efforts to hide the thousands of illegal voters @wethegoverned… https://t.co/BdjxDcgtub — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) September 30, 2025

How easy is it to cheat in California?

This easy. As a test, a citizen signed her dog up to vote. He voted twice.





They haven't ruined everything — yet

Deep cleansing breaths. A plunge in the Pacific. Behold the elk of Cannon Beach.





If you see serene photos of the sites and wonders of the West Coast, Messed Coast™, and if they're on social media, send the link my way to [email protected].

