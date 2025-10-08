The Morning Briefing: Party Time — Dems' Narrative Stranglehold Has Vanished

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Derwyllum kept a mini-fridge filled with pickles and grape Fanta on the off-chance that a frenzied Boggle get-together popped up in his breakfast nook.

As regular readers here know, I have been writing about the overwhelming leftist bias in the mainstream media for over two decades. In the beginning, it seemed foolish to think it would ever change, but it was important to keep exposing the people who were so egregiously abusing their First Amendment rights. It did feel like I was beating my head against a wall, though. Fortunately, I have a pretty hard head, and was able to keep going.

After Townhall Media acquired PJ Media back in early 2019, it was the first time that I felt that those of us in conservative media had a chance at landing some solid punches on the leftist media monolith.

Oddly, it was when the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu hit that the media landscape began to shift. That's when social media, the mainstream media, and the Democrats really began overplaying their hands. That's saying quite a bit, given how awful they'd been up to that point. They tried —and often succeeded — to ruin the lives of people who were telling the truth about COVID, Joe Biden's mental incapacity, election fraud, and a host of other things.

While President Trump was in political exile, the American propaganda media hacks were at their all-time worst as they worked feverishly to prevent his return to office. When he thwarted that plan, he assembled an administration who is as fearless as he is when dealing with the hostile press. That has been a gamechanger like none I've seen in political media.

Last December, I wrote that the MSM's death rattle had begun but it was going to be slow. I am not often wrong about such things, but I will happily own up to them when I am. Watching Team Trump 47 dismantle the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media with such casual ease and frequency has been magical. The power the Left has had to craft false narratives has virtually disappeared.

They're still trying, like with this nonsense from The New York Times that my Twitchy colleague Brett T. covered:

A survey of the Washington legal establishment, evenly divided among Republicans and Democrats, captured almost universal fear and anguish over the transformation of the Justice Department into a tool of the White House. @emilybazelon https://t.co/ANBUI7dXxN — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) October 7, 2025

Isn't that rich? The Biden DOJ was harassing and arresting Roman Catholics for being Roman Catholic, but now it's a problem. I just spent four years writing about Biden's goon squad. Peter Baker and his Goebbels-y ilk at the NYT can shut it.

Republicans and conservatives no longer let the leftmedia get away with crap like this. A prime example is Stephen Miller's recent interview where he dismissively laughed at a CNN moron's repetition of Dem talking points and said, "...what a dumb question," which Matt wrote about.

Matt also covered Attorney General Pam Bondi's complete and utter verbal groin-kicking of Senate Democrats during a hearing on Tuesday.

Trump's Grand Old Party is once again grand. The Democrats and their media lapdogs can continue spinning their lies, but nobody but their braindead base is buying them. Let the overly-medicated Manhattan feminists and soy boys wallow in misery because they've chosen to participate in a dystopian fiction.

I'll be over here enjoying reality.

Everything Isn't Awful

Same.

This is what I came to the internet for pic.twitter.com/rQ32RlDXyC — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 7, 2025

