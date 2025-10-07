Bondi Calls Out Dick Durbin for Blocking Release of Epstein Logs Under Biden

Matt Margolis | 1:32 PM on October 07, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Attorney General Pam Bondi turned the tables on Senate Democrats during a heated Senate hearing Tuesday, countering their questions about Epstein documents by pointing out to Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) that he blocked the release of Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs for years when he controlled the Senate Judiciary Committee under the Biden administration.

The confrontation began when Durbin questioned Bondi about her February claim that the Epstein client list was "sitting on my desk right now for review." He pressed the attorney general on why she had produced "already public information and no client list at a major media event hosted at the White House." Bondi fired back immediately, explaining the context that Durbin had conveniently omitted. "Senator Durbin, if you listen to my entire clip on that, I said I had not reviewed it yet, that it was sitting on my desk along with the JFK files, the Martin Luther King files," she said. "And I said I had not yet reviewed it. And if you see our memo on Epstein, you will see, excuse me, our memo on Epstein clearly points out that there was no client list."

But Bondi wasn't content to simply play defense. She went on the offensive, pointing out Durbin's own highly questionable record on Epstein transparency. "Senator Durbin, I find it very interesting that you refused repeated Republican requests to release the Epstein flight logs in 2023 and 2024," Bondi said. "You fought that." She then asked an eyebrow-raising question about potential financial connections, asking whether Durbin had "[taken] money from Reid Hoffman, campaign donations, who was a huge Epstein friend."

Durbin claimed he never heard of him, even though Hoffman is a Democrat megadonor who has contributed over $570,000 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC).

Bondi pressed further, asking the senator point-blank why he fought for years to prevent the disclosure of the flight logs.

Durbin attempted to deflect, claiming that "one of the senators here wished to produce those logs, and I asked her to put it in writing and she never did." That was apparently a bridge too far for Senator Blackburn, who had been listening to the exchange. As the hearing continued and Durbin wrapped up his questioning time, Blackburn demanded the opportunity to set the record straight.

"Mr. Chairman, since Senator Durbin referred to me, I would really appreciate the opportunity to correct the record because Senator Durbin knows I repeatedly asked for those flight logs," she said emphatically. "I brought up the subpoena. You even shut down the committee because you didn't want that. And, you know, I submitted that in writing, and you continue to misrepresent that. And I am not going to let that record stand."

Durbin tried once more to defend himself, claiming "the reason the committee business ended was that your side invoked the two-hour rule" and reiterating that he had asked Blackburn "if you wanted any documents like flight logs to put it in writing. You never did." 

Blackburn wasn't having it. "Yes, sir, I did. And your staff knows that I did," she shot back. "We'll submit, once again the information to you. We've done that several times. But we'll be happy to once again send it to you. I think your staff doesn't show that to you."

The exchange revealed what Republicans have long been saying: that Democrats actively worked to suppress the release of Epstein flight logs and related documents. Blackburn's assertion that Durbin "shut down the committee" rather than allow a vote on subpoenaing the records is particularly damning. Blackburn has been one of the most vocal advocates for full transparency regarding Epstein's sex trafficking network and has repeatedly called for the release of flight logs, but Democrats spent years blocking that from happening.

As for Blackburn, her intervention made clear that she has the receipts and isn't going to allow Democrats to rewrite history about who really blocked transparency on Epstein's crimes.

