Kamala Harris Makes Bizarre Claim About 2024 Election

As you know, Kamala Harris is out promoting her memoir 107 Days, and she’s already gone nuts. During a speaking event in Houston, Texas, the former vice president made the jaw-dropping claim that her 2024 race against President Donald Trump was the closest presidential election of the 21st century.

Yes, you read that right.

The woman who lost decisively wants us all to believe she came within a hair's breadth of victory.

Kamala spent much of her appearance at the Hobby Center for Performing Arts over the weekend congratulating herself for running what she called an "unprecedented" general election campaign in just over three months. I suspect she doesn’t bring up the fact she spent over a billion dollars to lose.

Be that as it may, calling it the tightest race of this century takes some serious revisionist thinking. At one point during her speech, Kamala became so animated that she literally jumped up from her seat and started shouting at the audience. "Here's the other thing that is quite unprecedented," she declared, "it was the tightest, closest presidential election in the 21st Century. He does not have a mandate! That is not a mandate! That is not a mandate!"

Kamala: "2024 was the closest race of the century!! HE HAS NO MANDATE!!! NOT A MANDATE!!!! NO MANDATE!!" pic.twitter.com/Pf1nHsH3f2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 5, 2025

This, of course is par for the course with presidential elections. As long as I’ve been following politics, every time a Republican wins election, they somehow manage not to have a mandate. Funny how that works, isn’t it?

She repeated that line about Trump lacking a mandate three times, as if saying it more forcefully would somehow make it true. The crowd, naturally, ate it up. When you're sitting in a room full of people who desperately want to believe the election was stolen or at least closer than it actually was, facts become optional.

Here's the problem with Harris' claim though: It's completely false.

President Trump didn't just edge out a narrow victory. He swept all the swing states and became the first Republican to win the popular vote since George W. Bush in 2004.

Those aren't the hallmarks of a nail-biter election.

Trump's margins in the critical battleground states were actually larger than Joe Biden's were in 2020. Take Arizona, for instance. Trump won the state by over 187,000 votes, while Biden's margin four years earlier was a measly 10,457 votes—and highly disputed, I might add.

If you want to talk about close elections in the 21st century, let's discuss 2020. Biden's disputed victory came down to fewer than 50,000 cumulative votes across three battleground states: Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin. That's razor-thin territory. In 2024, flipping the outcome would have required changing 115,000 cumulative votes across Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. More than double the margin.

But Harris doesn't seem interested in reasonable definitions. She's got a book to sell and a legacy to polish, and if that means standing in front of a friendly audience and pretending she ran a competitive race, so be it. The problem is that the facts don't care about her feelings or her narrative. Trump won decisively, and no amount of shouting from a stage in Houston is going to change that reality.

