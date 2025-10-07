Jay Jones Scandal Blows Up After Vile Comments About Police Surface

The scandal engulfing the Democratic nominee for Attorney General in Virginia, Jay Jones, keeps spiraling deeper by the day. What began with shocking text messages fantasizing about murdering a Republican colleague has now morphed into something even more disturbing, and the silence from Democrats is becoming deafening.

Last week, we learned that back in August 2022, he sent text messages to Republican Delegate Carrie Coyner about a scenario involving three people and two bullets, placing then Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert alongside Hitler and Pol Pot, declaring that Gilbert would get both rounds to the head. As if that weren't bad enough, Jones went even further. He went on to suggest that Gilbert and his wife should have to watch their children die, in the hopes that it would change Gilbert’s political views.

Now, Coyner claims that, during a 2020 phone conversation about qualified immunity for police officers, she warned Jones that stripping these protections would put law enforcement lives at greater risk. His response, according to Coyner, was chilling.

Coyner said Monday morning: “We had a pretty heated conversation about public policy and pain involving qualified immunity. I served on the Courts Committee for a short period of time. A bill to remove qualified immunity for police officers, which protects police officers from personal liability in their line of duty and their line of work, and he believed that they should not have qualified immunity, and he was trying to convince me to agree with that, and I said, ‘No, police officers have to make a split second decision about whether or not to shoot a gun to protect themselves or protect others. And if they’re having to think about, will this strip my whole family of everything … are they going to be able to make that split-second decision?’ And I said, ‘I believe that people will get killed. Police officers will get killed.’ And he said, ‘Well, maybe if a few of them died, that they would move on, not shooting people, not killing people.’ And I said, ‘that’s insane.’ But he firmly believed that if you removed qualified immunity, that police officers would act differently, and I firmly believe that it would not result in good public policy, and it would put police officers and the public’s lives at risk if they have to second-guess themselves on a decision they’re making in a moment where someone is doing something violent.” (emphasis added)

Jones has denied making the comments about police officers, claiming he never believed such a thing and is grateful for their service. But his denial rings hollow given the documented text messages and the pattern of violent rhetoric that keeps emerging. When the initial texts surfaced, Jones issued a statement in which he spent more time attacking current Attorney General Jason Miyares and taking shots at President Trump than actually apologizing for his own words. He claimed to take full responsibility, but responsibility without genuine contrition is just damage control.

The Virginia Fraternal Order of Police has seen enough.

In a blistering letter posted publicly, the organization representing more than 8,000 active and retired law enforcement officers declared Jones unfit for office and demanded he withdraw from the race immediately. The union condemned his violent messages as completely unacceptable, particularly for someone seeking to become Virginia's highest ranking prosecutor.

Despite all of this, the Democratic establishment has circled the wagons. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger continues to stand by Jones even as the allegations pile up. Not a single Congressional Democrat has called for him to step aside. Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, the Republican candidate for governor, has openly blasted Spanberger for her continued support, but her criticism seems to fall on deaf ears.

Jones has pledged to stay in the race, apparently believing he can weather this storm. But the question for Virginia voters is whether they can stomach the idea of someone with this track record overseeing law enforcement and prosecuting cases across the commonwealth. The Fraternal Order of Police has made its position crystal clear. Now it is up to voters to decide if the Democratic Party's unwillingness to hold Jones accountable disqualifies it from statewide leadership altogether.

