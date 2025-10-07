Has Taylor Swift Gone MAGA? Her Leftist Fans Think So.

Matt Margolis | 1:52 PM on October 07, 2025
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Taylor Swift just dropped her twelfth studio album, and the progressive panic is delicious to watch. The Life of a Showgirl hit streaming services on Oct. 3, 2025 — and suddenly, white liberal women across America are convinced their cat lady queen has secretly gone MAGA.

The meltdown has been swift (no pun intended) and merciless, with cranky Karens combing through every lyric, looking for evidence that Swift — who is openly an anti-Trump Democrat and has spent years championing abortion rights and LGBTQ causes — has somehow transformed into a closet conservative.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The alleged smoking gun? A track called “Wi$h Li$t” in which Swift dares to express the absolutely scandalous desire to settle down with her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and start a family.

Here are the offensive lyrics:

I just want you, huh

Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you

We tell the world to leave us thе f—k alone, and they do, wow

Got me drеaming 'bout a driveway with a basketball hoop

Boss up, settle down, got a wish list

I just want you

After years of cycling through relationships and writing breakup anthems, Swift appears ready to embrace something resembling normal domesticity, and the left cannot handle it. She must be MAGA now!

A white liberal woman wanting children with her white male fiancé has become problematic on its own, but the real controversy erupted over the line about having "the whole block looking like you." Some unhinged leftists on X insist this was Swift fantasizing about living in an all-white neighborhood, because apparently, having multiple children who resemble their father is now a dog whistle for segregation.

One particularly outraged white woman publicly accused Swift of attempting to indoctrinate her fans into conservatism. Social media exploded with accusations of racism, homophobia, and endorsements of everything from patriarchy to eugenics to Donald Trump himself. Never mind that Swift endorsed Harris and has never wavered from her Democratic bona fides. The simple act of expressing traditional desires like marriage and motherhood has triggered a full-blown moral panic among her most woke followers.

Another song getting called out is called "CANCELLED!"

Here are the offensive lyrics:

Good thing I like my friends cancelled

I like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal

Like my whiskey sour, and poison thorny flowers

Welcome to my underworld where it gets quite dark

At least you know exactly who your friends are

They're the ones with matching scars

The apparent crime here is Swift refusing to abandon Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who committed the unforgivable sin of liking pro-Trump and conservative messages on social media. Despite being a leftist herself, Swift maintained her friendship with Mahomes, and naturally, many on the left saw this as an unacceptable betrayal of ideological purity.

Critics called the lyrics "extremely out of touch with the current socio-political climate" and dubbed it "the most tone-deaf lyric a white billionaire with MAGA friends could release in this climate." One particularly venomous tweet racked up nearly 100,000 likes.

Exclusively for our VIPs: Does Trump Want Mamdani to Win?

Detractors have labeled other songs “white supremacist” and homophobic. Leftist critics, determined to find offense everywhere they look, have analyzed every single track on the album for problematic themes. Either Swift has been secretly running an alt-right operation this entire time, or her villifiers have been so thoroughly conditioned to see oppression everywhere that even wanting kids and defending friends registers as fascism.

The meltdown over Taylor Swift’s new album reveals just how unhinged the modern left has become. When expressing normal desires for marriage and children becomes evidence of fascism, when maintaining friendships across political lines counts as collaboration with the enemy, the movement has descended into parodic self-destruction. These people have created an ideology so suffocating that basic human aspirations — love, family, loyalty — are now considered evil. They’ve built a prison of perpetual outrage, and Swift’s only crime was daring to want a life outside its walls. The question isn’t whether Swift has gone MAGA; it’s whether the left has gone completely insane.

Moving on from Taylor Swift, the Schumer Shutdown still drags on, and Democrats are fully responsible. Chuck Schumer pushed his party to shut down the government to fund healthcare for illegals, and now they face the consequences.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CONSERVATISM PRO-LIFE TAYLOR SWIFT WOKE LGBTQ+

