Pam Bondi Turns Senate Hearing Into Masterclass on Nuking Democrats

Attorney General Pam Bondi was on Capitol Hill Tuesday, fending off Senate Democrats and their absurd questions and insinuations. During her appearance, she was a true force of nature. Questions meant to unsettle her became weapons she wielded against her interrogators, leaving Democratic senators scrambling to find solid ground. In that chamber, Bondi didn't merely defend herself; she reshaped the narrative, turned scrutiny into spectacle, and turned every attack back onto those who dared take aim at her.

I already wrote about how she called out Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) for his hypocrisy because he had blocked the release of the Epstein flight logs under Biden. She also nuked Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) when he pressed her on lobbying activities by her former law firm, Ballard Partners, turning the tables by resurrecting the embattled Democrat's long-standing military service scandal. The explosive exchange came during Bondi's oversight hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The confrontation erupted when Blumenthal questioned Bondi about the Justice Department's controversial decision to drop an antitrust lawsuit against American Express Global Business Travel. When Blumenthal began probing the circumstances surrounding the dropped lawsuit, asking about Bondi's conversations with Ballard, the attorney general immediately went on the offensive. "Senator Blumenthal, I cannot believe that you would accuse me of impropriety when you lied about your military service," she fired back, her voice rising with indignation.

Blumenthal attempted to redirect the conversation back to his question. "I am, I am not asking you—" he began, but Bondi cut him off sharply.

"You, you lied. You admitted you lied to be elected a U.S. Senator," she continued, speaking over the senator's protests.

"I am not accusing you of impropriety," Blumenthal insisted, trying to clarify his line of questioning.

"You lied," Bondi repeated emphatically.

"I'm asking you about conversations with Mr. Ballard—" Blumenthal attempted again.

"How dare you. I'm a career prosecutor. Don't you ever challenge my integrity," Bondi shot back, her anger palpable. "I have abided by every ethic standard. Do not question my ability to be fair and impartial as attorney general. And anything with my former firm, Ballard Partners."

Bondi wasn’t done demolishing Democrats, either. She left California Sen. Alex Padilla floundering as he tried to criticize FBI Director Kash Patel. What was supposed to be a routine Q&A quickly turned into a display of Bondi’s unflinching command over facts — and Padilla’s flailing political attacks.

Padilla opened the questioning by attempting to put Bondi on the defensive. “Director Patel was here before us just a few weeks ago. Uh, Attorney General Bondi, you are the Attorney General of the United States. Director Patel reports to you. Do you believe he’s doing a good job? Yes or no?” he asked.

Bondi didn’t hesitate. “I believe Director Patel is doing a great job. You know where he is right now, Senator Padilla?”

Padilla sputtered, trying to regain control. “Uh, I, I, I heard—”

Bondi cut him off, calmly asserting her command of the hearing. “Right now — No, you asked me a question — Director Patel right now is in Chicago … fighting to keep Chicago safe.”

“You know, you want order in here now, yet you stormed the Director of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem,” Bondi remarked. “You sure didn’t have order that day, did you, Senator?”

Padilla tried to deflect, reminding Bondi she was under oath. “Attorney General, you are under oath. I did not storm the Secretary. The video makes that very clear.”

We covered this extensively at PJ Media; he certainly did, and Bondi wasn’t about to let him get away with lying about it. “Oh, that was on video. That video’s been released, I believe, very publicly.”

The California senator then launched into a litany of complaints about Patel, including alleged retaliatory firings and politicization: “Recent actions raise serious concerns about Director Patel’s judgment and politicization, including lawsuits from former FBI officials alleging retaliatory firings and his decision to cut off longstanding partnerships with civil rights organizations, and his decision to fire an FBI agent for refusing to engage in a, quote, ‘perp walk’ of James Comey. …on top of all that, his prematurely claiming that subjects were in custody after the shooting of Charlie Kirk. I take Attorney General Bondi’s endorsement today about his work as her support for those actions.”

Bondi responded with numbers, facts, and a total shutdown of Padilla’s narrative. “Under Director Patel, 23,000 violent criminals have been arrested, a 91% increase over last year. More than 1,500 child predators have been arrested. We are making cases in your jurisdiction constantly in California, and I wish you would care about those cases. We have disrupted 1,600 gangs and criminal enterprises, 1,600 gangs within this country, thanks to Director Patel and the great men and women of the FBI.”

Bondi gave a true masterclass in refusing to take crap from Democrats. She used steady authority, facts, and unflinching resolve to counter every attack against her. She didn’t just defend herself; she set the rules, held the line, and made it clear that partisan theatrics have no place when she’s in control.

