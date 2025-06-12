MELTDOWN: Democrat Senator Forcibly Removed After Disrupting Noem Press Conference

Matt Margolis | 4:18 PM on June 12, 2025
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) threw a tantrum during a press conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and had to be forcibly removed from the event.

“The stunning altercation unfolded as Noem was speaking at the Federal Building in Los Angeles, where days of protests have erupted over the ICE raids,” NBC News Los Angeles reported. “Padilla was removed from the room after saying, ‘You insist on exaggerating.’ At least two men identified as Secret Service agents by the Department of Homeland Security approached Padilla, a Democrat, near a wall and pushed him through doors near the rear of the room.”

Let’s be clear: This wasn’t some spontaneous outburst. It was a premeditated stunt, designed to create a scene, get a reaction, and score headlines. Padilla didn’t just interrupt—he made sure the cameras were rolling, knowing full well the kind of chaos that would follow. It was political theatre, plain and simple.

"I am Sen. Alex Padilla, and I have questions for the secretary," he began, before he was removed, handcuffed, and held facedown on the floor in a hallway. He added that he was neither arrested nor detained.

“Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a post on X. “Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’ repeated commands.”

According to McLaughlin, Secret Service agents believed Padilla, who was dressed in plain clothes, “was an attacker and officers acted appropriately.”

FBI Director Dan Bongino posted on X, "With regard to the incident in LA this afternoon, the Senator in question was not wearing a security pin and physically resisted law enforcement when confronted. Our FBI personnel acted completely appropriately while assisting Secret Service and we are grateful for their professionalism and service."

So let’s recap: A sitting U.S. senator staged a confrontation, refused to identify himself, ignored lawful commands, and was mistaken for a threat. All to score a few cheap political points on cable news.

Secretary Noem met with Padilla after the incident and held a 15-minute meeting with him that was, according to Bill Melugin of Fox News, “cordial and beneficial.”

Despite the meeting, Padilla then went to the media and started crying for the cameras, claiming he simply went to the press conference and wanted to ask a question.

Padilla claimed that while he was waiting for a scheduled briefing from federal officials, he learned that Noem was having a press conference a couple of doors down the hall, and decided to crash it.

“Since the beginning of the year, but especially over the course … recent weeks, I—several of my colleagues have been asking the the Department of Homeland Security for more information and more answers on their increasingly extreme immigration enforcement actions. And we've gotten little to no information in response to our inquiries," he said. 

“And so I came to the press conference to hear what she had to say, to see if I could learn any new additional information.”

He continued, “At one point, I had a question, and so I began to ask a question. I was almost immediately forcibly removed from the room.”

However, his version of events doesn’t match the video of what happened. He disrupted the press conference and then approached the dais of a Secret Service-protected Cabinet member, wearing plain clothes, and then resisted those Secret Service agents.

He added that he was neither arrested nor detained.

What a pathetic display. This is what the Democratic Party has devolved into—reckless, desperate, and hopelessly addicted to theatrics. When they can’t win on facts or policy, they resort to chaos and cheap stunts. Padilla didn’t just interrupt Secretary Noem—he pulled the classic leftist protest move: hijack the event and create a scene for the media.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ALEX PADILLA CALIFORNIA CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE KRISTI NOEM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

