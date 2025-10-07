Stephen Miller Torches CNN’s ‘Dumb Question’ About Immigration Enforcement

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller absolutely dismantled CNN’s Boris Sanchez in a heated exchange that showcased how Democrats and their media allies have nothing left but tired talking points about “racism” and “profiling.” Sanchez tried to corner Miller with baseless accusations about race, but Miller turned it into a masterclass on facts, logic, and moral clarity, and by the end of it, Sanchez was visibly out of his depth.

The segment began with Sanchez repeating the usual Democrat spin. “Stephen, we’re set to hear from J.B. Pritzker in just moments,” Sanchez said, adding that the Illinois governor claimed Miller was “attempting to inflame tensions and create a war zone,” and “profiling” black and brown people, "even those who turn out to be here legally.”

Miller didn’t take the bait. He calmly but forcefully exposed the truth that Democrats refuse to confront: that their open-borders agenda has devastated minority communities. “First of all, the black people in Chicago are thrilled that we’re getting the illegal aliens out of their communities who are stealing their housing, jobs, and resources,” Miller said.

He reminded Sanchez of the viral footage of black residents in Chicago pleading during Biden-era town halls for authorities to remove illegals. “What they’ve done is they’ve created a system of law in Chicago, in Illinois, where illegal aliens have far more rights than American citizens,” Miller explained. “If an American citizen commits a crime of sexual predation against a child, they’ll cooperate with the FBI. If an illegal alien commits a crime of sexual predation against a child, that illegal alien will be shielded in an ICE no-go zone.”

He then turned the question back onto Sanchez and the left. “Would you tolerate it for FBI, ATF, DEA? No, you would not. But there is an effort to delegitimize the core function of the federal government of enforcing our immigration laws and our sovereignty.”

When Sanchez tried to pivot back to the Democratic National Committee’s script, accusing Miller of “profiling brown people,” Miller finally dropped any pretense of patience. “That is the… oh, what a dumb question,” he said bluntly. He explained that illegal immigration harms all Americans: “The illegal aliens who are here are taking jobs away from blacks, they’re taking jobs away from whites, they’re taking jobs away from Latinos, they’re taking their health benefits away, they’re taking their school slots away, and of course in many cases they’re committing heinous crimes.”

Sanchez kept trying to suggest that these policies profile minorities, but Miller wasn’t having it.

“I thought when I said it’s a dumb question, it meant no,” he deadpanned.

Even as Sanchez struggled to regain control of the interview, Miller gave him the explicit answer he claimed to want. “My full answer is no, that is a lie, and it’s a dumb question.”

🚨NEW: Stephen Miller *FIRES BACK* at CNN Host Boris Sanchez for asking him if Trump Admin racially "PROFILING" with immigration enforcement🚨



MILLER: "Oh, what a dumb question. The illegal aliens who are here are taking jobs away from blacks! They're taking jobs away from… pic.twitter.com/ErrWaKpslR — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 6, 2025

In just a few minutes, Miller shredded the narrative that enforcing immigration law is somehow racist. He demonstrated that the true injustice is what Democrats have done to American citizens, especially black Americans, by prioritizing illegal aliens over their own communities.

While Sanchez parroted talking points about “profiling” and “tensions,” Miller spoke for ordinary Americans who have watched their neighborhoods, schools, and hospitals overrun by policies designed to benefit illegal migrants at their expense.

Miller’s performance was a reminder that the left’s entire immigration argument collapses the moment someone refuses to play along with their dishonest framing. When confronted with facts instead of slogans, all they can do is stammer, and Miller made sure the whole country saw it.

On top of the left's efforts to stop immigration enforcement, the government is still closed, thanks to Chuck Schumer and radical Democrats putting their radical agenda ahead of Americans. They own the Schumer Shutdown.