Texas AG Slams State’s Medical Association for Child COVID Vaccine Guidance

The Texas Medical Association (TMA) broke its own precedent and ignored both federal recommendations and extensive evidence to persist in recommending COVID-19 vaccines without warnings or exceptions to every child.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will no longer recommend the COVID-19 vaccines, and several months ago, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated that the government was no longer encouraging healthy children to get the vaccines. But TMA stubbornly doubled down on its pro-Big Pharma recommendations, drawing criticism from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Kennedy then praised Paxton for endorsing “gold standard science.”

“It’s outrageous TMA is undermining ACIP’s new federal guidelines for COVID-19 vaccines that expand personal freedom and mitigate the medical tyranny of the Biden Administration,” Paxton said. “TMA has chosen to try and ignore the overwhelming evidence and science-backed recommendations from ACIP [Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] that ensure Texas children are not subjected to a one-size-fits-all COVID-19 vaccine mandate. This decision should be reversed immediately, and I encourage every Texas physician to speak out against this brazen, flawed shift by TMA.”

Paxton praised Kennedy’s efforts and emphasized that he has no intention of backing down on this issue. Children’s safety is too important. “Secretary Kennedy’s HHS and ACIP have been doing incredible work following the actual science instead of merely trying to get as many jabs into as many arms as possible, regardless of the true medical justification or lack thereof. I will continue to stand with President Trump and Secretary Kennedy to help the American people live healthier lives,” Paxton stated.

The CDC is now urging doctors and parents to take charge of the decision-making process, and parents will now be allowed to choose whether or not they want their children to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Paxton’s release added:

For the first time, ACIP is also issuing informed consent forms of the risks and benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine, and physicians are encouraged to make sure their patients are fully informed on the COVID-19 vaccine. Under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., this represents a major win for personal liberty.

But TMA is not interested in medical freedom or informed consent. TMA ordinarily refers Texas physicians to federal guidance on vaccines, but all of a sudden, it has changed that.

Indeed, the “Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule” still available on TMA’s website lists the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the schedule. The schedule also provides a CDC link for questions and comments, but the link is dead, indicating that it is probably a webpage that no longer exists following Kennedy’s reforms. Other CDC links on the schedule are still live, but one has a note stating, “This page’s contents are being revised to reflect updated recommendations recently made by ACIP and approved by CDC.”

The TMA should prioritize medical freedom and children’s safety.

