Anti-ICE, Anti-Catholic Arrestee Had 200 Explosives to Target D.C. Catholic Church

Catherine Salgado | 1:56 PM on October 07, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Talk about incendiary. A man arrested for aiming to target a Washington Catholic Church where Supreme Court justices were to attend Mass had a whopping 200-plus explosives. And he is reportedly anti-ICE, anti-Jewish, and anti-Catholic, so chalk up another one to leftist domestic terrorism.

Advertisement

D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) issued a press release about the arrest of 41-year-old Louis Geri, who tried to target the Red Mass — when SCOTUS justices and others in the judiciary gather to pray before the start of their term — at Saint Matthew’s Cathedral. Authorities charged Geri, who hails from New Jersey, with Unlawful Entry, Threats to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Molotov Cocktail. No Supreme Court justices ended up attending the Mass over security concerns, according to the National Catholic Reporter. Evidence indicates that leftist ideology motivated him.

The MPD press release noted that Geri had set up a tent on the cathedral steps. Police quickly dealt with the situation:

Officers determined that the individual was previously barred from the premises of the Cathedral. The individual refused to vacate the premises and was placed under arrest without incident.

During the arrest officers observed multiple suspicious items, including vials of liquid and possible fireworks, inside of the suspect’s tent. Members of MPD’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team and the Arson Task Force responded to the scene to search the suspect’s belongings. The scene has been secured and there is no threat to public safety.

Advertisement

There is a threat to public safety — the Democrat Party. How does that apply to this case? 

RecommendedAn Oct. 7 Survivor’s Heartbreaking Story

The Daily Caller accessed court records, which reportedly provide details on what Geri said to officers and the evidence they uncovered. “You might want to stay back and call the federales, I have explosives/bombs,” Geri told police, according to the records.

He seems to have displayed crazed tendencies, ranting, “Do you want me to throw one out, I’ll test one out in the street? I have a hundred plus of them. If you just step back, I’ll throw one in the street, no one will get hurt, there will be a hole in the street…. if you just step back, I’ll take out that tree. No one will get hurt, there will just be a hole where that tree used to be.” But he then threatened, “several of your people are going to die from one of these.”

Geri eventually did turn over his notes, titled “Written Negotiations for the Avoidance of Destruction of Property via Detonation of Explosives,” though he threatened and resisted law enforcement repeatedly as they searched his tent and the items in it. Daily Caller claimed that court records described Geri’s papers as indicating “significant animosity towards the Catholic church, members of the Jewish faith, members of SCOTUS and ICE/ICE facilities.”

Advertisement

As Democrat politicians like Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, and Portland City Council member Angelita Morillo vilify and lie about ICE, and after years of leftist rhetoric framing Jews and Christians as evil oppressors, the propaganda is fueling real-world violence.

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about domestic terrorism, the Schumer Shutdown, and much more. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM CATHOLIC CHURCH DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE SUPREME COURT

Recommended

My Shocking Undercover Experience at Portland's Antifa-Besieged ICE Building Victoria Taft
10 Reasons the U.S. Can’t Afford to Ignore Venezuela Anymore Sarah Anderson
The Morning Briefing: The Biden J6 Goons Were Worse Than We Thought Stephen Kruiser
This Isn’t Your Father’s Weed — and It’s Tied to 40 Percent of Fatal Crashes Stephen Green
Is the Left's Provocative Behavior a Trap? Eric Florack
Jay Jones Scandal Blows Up After Vile Comments About Police Surface Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Third-World Living: Fake Cooking Oil, Fake Coffee — Fake Everything
The Death of Discovery: When Art Begins With an Answer
Muslims Vandalize Texas Church, and Hamas-Linked CAIR Discovers Free Speech
Advertisement