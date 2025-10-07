Anti-ICE, Anti-Catholic Arrestee Had 200 Explosives to Target D.C. Catholic Church

Talk about incendiary. A man arrested for aiming to target a Washington Catholic Church where Supreme Court justices were to attend Mass had a whopping 200-plus explosives. And he is reportedly anti-ICE, anti-Jewish, and anti-Catholic, so chalk up another one to leftist domestic terrorism.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) issued a press release about the arrest of 41-year-old Louis Geri, who tried to target the Red Mass — when SCOTUS justices and others in the judiciary gather to pray before the start of their term — at Saint Matthew’s Cathedral. Authorities charged Geri, who hails from New Jersey, with Unlawful Entry, Threats to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Molotov Cocktail. No Supreme Court justices ended up attending the Mass over security concerns, according to the National Catholic Reporter. Evidence indicates that leftist ideology motivated him.

The MPD press release noted that Geri had set up a tent on the cathedral steps. Police quickly dealt with the situation:

Officers determined that the individual was previously barred from the premises of the Cathedral. The individual refused to vacate the premises and was placed under arrest without incident. During the arrest officers observed multiple suspicious items, including vials of liquid and possible fireworks, inside of the suspect’s tent. Members of MPD’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team and the Arson Task Force responded to the scene to search the suspect’s belongings. The scene has been secured and there is no threat to public safety.

There is a threat to public safety — the Democrat Party. How does that apply to this case?

The Daily Caller accessed court records, which reportedly provide details on what Geri said to officers and the evidence they uncovered. “You might want to stay back and call the federales, I have explosives/bombs,” Geri told police, according to the records.

He seems to have displayed crazed tendencies, ranting, “Do you want me to throw one out, I’ll test one out in the street? I have a hundred plus of them. If you just step back, I’ll throw one in the street, no one will get hurt, there will be a hole in the street…. if you just step back, I’ll take out that tree. No one will get hurt, there will just be a hole where that tree used to be.” But he then threatened, “several of your people are going to die from one of these.”

Geri eventually did turn over his notes, titled “Written Negotiations for the Avoidance of Destruction of Property via Detonation of Explosives,” though he threatened and resisted law enforcement repeatedly as they searched his tent and the items in it. Daily Caller claimed that court records described Geri’s papers as indicating “significant animosity towards the Catholic church, members of the Jewish faith, members of SCOTUS and ICE/ICE facilities.”

As Democrat politicians like Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, and Portland City Council member Angelita Morillo vilify and lie about ICE, and after years of leftist rhetoric framing Jews and Christians as evil oppressors, the propaganda is fueling real-world violence.

