Trump Says Pritzker and Johnson Should Be in Jail, and They Respond As Reasonably As You'd Expect

President Donald Trump’s legion of slavering enemies will be triggered: he has said that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson should be in jail. This will ensure that CNN and MSNBC and the rest of the Democrat Party’s propagandists will be busy for the next few days with another round of “Trump is waging lawfare against his political enemies” features, which has to be the most tone-deaf and clumsy leftist talking point since the last one. And in this case, as in the arrest of former FBI top dog James Comey and Trump’s call for other prosecutions, the president has a case.

Advertisement

On Wednesday morning, Trump wrote: “Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!” In response, the porcine Pritzker went into full-on martyr mode, declaring dramatically: “I will not back down. Trump is now calling for the arrest of elected representatives checking his power. What else is left on the path to full-blown authoritarianism?”

Pritzker also taunted Trump, saying: “Come and get me,” but there is no evidence that the president is licensed to operate a forklift.

Johnson, meanwhile, went straight for the race card, claiming that “this is not the first time Trump has tried to have a Black man unjustly arrested. I’m not going anywhere.”

When was the first time Trump tried to have a black man unjustly arrested? Johnson doesn’t bother to inform us, secure in the knowledge that some of his rabid leftist followers will believe him no matter what he says, especially when it comes to false charges against Orange Man Bad. But Trump didn’t call for Johnson to be jailed because he is black any more than he called for Pritzker to be jailed because he is fat. Trump called for both to be jailed because they’re enabling the breaking of the law and obstructing its enforcement.

On Monday, Pritzker and Johnson filed suit to Trump from deploying National Guard troops in Chicago and its environs. After years of hearing about the murders in Chicago that were as common as illegal parking infractions, the claim that Trump was sending the Guard in "to use American soldiers to punish his political enemies" rings hollow. Trump is sending in the Guard to protect American citizens, about whom his political enemies stopped caring long ago.

Advertisement

White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson hit the nail on her head in her response to Pritzker’s and Johnson’s hysteria: "JB Pritzker and Brandon Johnson have blood on their hands. These failed leaders have stood idly by while innocent Americans fall victim to violent crime time and time again. Last weekend alone, 30 people were shot and five of them died. But instead of taking action to stop the crime, these Trump-Deranged buffoons would rather allow the violence to continue and attack the President for wanting to help make their city safe again."

And, of course, it’s even worse than that. After ICE agents were ambushed and fired upon in the Chicago suburb of Broadview, Ill., a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson revealed that "30 Border Patrol agents called the Chicago Police Department for assistance after a mob formed around the crime scene, and the Chicago Police Department’s Chief of Patrol instructed his officers to STAND DOWN."

Thus it was with abundant justification that the scholar Daniel Brubaker responded in this way on X to Pritzker’s grandstanding about Trump’s alleged “authoritarianism”: “If elected officials (like yourself) aid and abet anyone in the commission of a crime, they should be held accountable as the law provides. Yes, our system has checks and balances, but helping people evade accountability for a crime is NOT a ‘check on the power’ of the federal Executive.”

Related: ICE Agents Ambushed, Fired Upon in Chicago Suburb

Yes. Pritzker and Johnson should be decent enough, if decency is still within their grasp at all, to recall that ICE is going after illegal migrants. Entering the country illegally is a crime, and must be enforced as such, for a country with no borders is no country at all. When they denounce and impede the actions of ICE, which is perfectly understandable since illegals form such a significant portion of the Democrats’ voter base, they are engaging in — let’s see, what are those things called? Oh yes, an “insurrection.”

Advertisement

Democrats used to be all upset about them, or at least claimed to be. Now they’re committing them everywhere you turn. That’s the way the left plays the political game. But if the rule of law is to survive in America, the game can no longer be tolerated.

Pritzker and Johnson want open revolt against Trump's presidency, and violence in the streets against patriots. The establishment media nonetheless continues to lionize them. For the truth about them, come to us — use promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership.