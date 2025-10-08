Hey, Pritzker — Do You Support THIS?

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, whose insurrectionist tendencies would have made him most welcome in the Antebellum South, is nothing if not forceful in his defense of radical Antifa rioters against federal law enforcement officers — but will a new revelation force him to back down?

The question is rhetorical because who am I kidding? But today's news shows just how far Antifa's communist insurrections might be willing to go toward making Chicago — and maybe the country — completely ungovernable.

Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, as PJ Media's own Rick Moran reported on Tuesday, perform "in a two-man play" of local resistance to federal authority. If this were a buddy-cop movie, Johnson would be the crazy one and Pritzker would be the heavy.

"Illinois will not let the Trump administration continue on their authoritarian march without resisting," Pritzker bellowed on Monday after President Donald Trump ordered Texas National Guard troops to Chicago to do the jobs that Pritzker and Johnson won't — restore order, enforce immigration law, and arrest (more than) a few Antifa insurrectionists.

Pritzker went even further in a phone interview with the Chicago Tribune this week, calling Trump "a man who’s suffering dementia."

“And then, unfortunately, he has the power of the military, the power of the federal government to do his bidding, and that’s what he’s doing.”

While Pritzker was busy diagnosing Trump’s mental state, the "resistance" was busy stalking ICE agents.

Here's what Antifa is doing in Pritzker's Illinois, courtesy of local ABC 7 Eyewitness News:

🚨BREAKING: Bulletins from CIS & DHS state four Chicago ICE facilities, including Broadview have been surveilled with detailed layouts, diagrams & photos— posted to an Antifa website with pics of ICE Agents names & faces.



This is the “resistance” @GovPritzker wants. pic.twitter.com/dzRBwpoJp4 — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) October 8, 2025

Here's the transcript, in case you're like me and prefer reading:

[There's a] new bulletin from the Center for Internet Security and the Department of Homeland Security stating that ICE agents and facilities have been targeted by an anarchist website in Chicago. The law enforcement threat assessment from the Center for Internet Security says at four Chicago area ICE facilities, including Broadview, have been surveilled with detailed layouts, diagrams, and photos posted to what is described as "an anarchist website." Also found on the website, reviewed by the ABC 7 Eye team, photos of ICE agents, including names, faces, and bade numbers.

More:

There has been in increase in the attempt to gather information online and publish it, even on websites publicly available. A separate Department of Homeland Security joint intelligence bulletin from this month advises ICE facilities and personnel facing an increased threat from domestic violence extremists, similar to the two shootings at ICE facilities in Texas in September.

Is Antifa preparing for a "Have fun storming the castle" moment in Chicago? It certainly appears that way. Or maybe instead of The Princess Bride, I should have worked in a Fort Sumter reference.

On Truth Social today, Trump posted, "Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect ICE Officers! Governor Pritzker also!"

"I will not back down. Trump is now calling for the arrest of elected representatives checking his power. What else is left on the path to full-blown authoritarianism?" Pritzker posted on X in reply.

Here's the thing. Trump didn't order anyone's arrest; he merely vented the same frustration with Pritzker and Johnson that so many of us feel. Pritzker and Johnson, on the other hand, actively work to thwart federal law enforcement, even as Antifa and other assorted insurrections appear to be plotting the murder of ICE agents.

When the radicals target law enforcement and the politicians shield them, that’s not democracy — that’s sedition.

All of them belong in jail, Pritzker and Johnson included.

