Everytown Just Ghosted Jay Jones (But There's a Catch)

Everytown for Gun Safety — or "Blue Enclaves and Billionaires Against Your 2nd Amendment Rights," if we had stronger truth-in-advertising laws — mysteriously pulled down its webpage endorsing embattled Democrat Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones, but I'm here to tell you that there's less to Jones getting ghosted than meets the eye.

Advertisement

About 200,000 fewer things.

In dating, ghosting is the coward's way of breaking up. The dumper stops calling, stops returning calls, ignores voicemails and text messages — until the dumpee takes the hint that they're no longer wanted.

Without so much as a lame, "It isn't you, it's me."

Something similar happens occasionally in politics.

Let's say a candidate for office suddenly makes themselves completely toxic. Just to make up a completely fictional example, a long-established political publication called Nationwide Look scores a big scoop involving a totally made-up Blue Party candidate named Jason Johns. The Nationwide Look got hold of Johns's text messages from a few years ago, complete with screencaps, in which he gave a reasoned argument — twice! — why his world peace would best be served by nuking a Red Party city or two while the others were forced to watch.

A lot of Red Party voters and officials reacted in horror to the idea of nuking people just to advance a political agenda, but Blue Party voters and officials did their best to ignore the report. Maybe because they felt they couldn't afford to let Johns lose. Maybe because they'd like to nuke some Red Party cities, themselves.

Advertisement

It's so hard to tell when they won't say.

Then let's say that some other reporters did some more digging and learned that a lobbying group called Moms Hate Nukes had given Johns a hefty, six-figure donation and its endorsement for his No Nukes policy.

Well, if Moms Hate Nukes had any balls (you never know these days), they'd demand their money back and publicly denounce Johns for endorsing the nuclear annihilation of his rivals.

Or, they could just ghost him like so:

Now, purely hypothetically, suppose something like that really happened — not nukes, but something just as deranged.

As I'm sure you must know by now, the embattled Democrat Virginia attorney general candidate did indeed — twice! — make a forceful text message argument for shooting the children of his political rival. As Jones himself put it, "Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy."

Charmed, I'm sure.

If a Republican had made threats like Jones did, you can bet that Blue Enclaves and Billionaires Against Your 2nd Amendment Rights — er, Everytown for Gun Safety — would have denounced him in the strongest possible terms. They also would have called upon every other Republican in the country to denounce him. But the thing is, they wouldn't have to, because we'd trip over ourselves like the Three Stooges rushing to drum that guy out of the race.

Advertisement

But Jones is a Democrat. So Everytown didn't denounce him, and they sure as hell didn't demand their $200,000 donation back. All they did was delete the webpage featuring their endorsement of Jones, as though it had never happened.

But it did happen. And so did the $200,000 donation that Jones will spend, for all we know, on ammo for murdering the young children of Republican officials.

This is where I'd remind you that Everytown's cowardly ghosting of Jones still showed more backbone that any Democrat politician has yet to show.

The whole rotten party and the billionaires who prop it up are beyond despicable.

Recommended: The Biggest Names in Tech Can't Build the AI Device You Won't Want to Buy

Democrats refuse to end the Schumer Shutdown. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this. Still.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

That's right, 74%. We lose money on every membership, but we make it up in volume.