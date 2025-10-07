Chicago Mayor Declares 'ICE Free Zones' to Keep Federal Officers Off of City Property

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order on Monday requiring the Lake Michigan waves crashing into Chicago beaches to reverse course to prevent beach erosion.

Just foolin'. Johnson actually signed an executive order that carried less weight than that.

"Today, we are signing an executive order aimed at reining in this out-of-control administration," Johnson said during a news conference on Monday. "The order establishes ICE-free zones. That means that city property and unwilling private businesses will no longer serve as staging grounds for these raids."

"Safe spaces" for illegal aliens? Since Chicago police don't enforce federal immigration law, it may as well be. But Johnson isn't making a statement about immigration law. He's performing a role in a two-man play with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker as they ratchet up the hysterical, anti-Trump rhetoric to white-hot levels.

"In recent weeks, federal agents used several City-owned properties—including parking lots near Harrison and Kedzie, and a vacant lot at 46th and Damen—as staging sites for immigration enforcement," the mayor's office said in a release about the order. "Such use of City property undermines community trust and runs counter to Chicago’s Welcoming City Ordinance, which ensures that all residents—regardless of immigration status—can live, work, and seek services without fear."

Tell me this isn't an incitement to violence:

"We have a rogue, reckless group of heavily armed, masked individuals roaming throughout our city that are not accountable to the people of Chicago. Their actions put all Chicagoans at risk," Johnson said while announcing the executive order.

Johnson reached peak hysteria when describing routine ICE preparations:

"Our school parking lots are not for ICE to load their weapons, they are for Chicagoans who drop their kids off to learn. Our libraries are not for ICE to prepare for a raid, they're for Chicagoans to read and relax. Our parks are not for ICE to set up checkpoints, they are for Chicagoans to play and enjoy," Johnson said.

Johnson and Pritzker's hyperbole is going to get someone or several people killed.

Fox News:

As Chicago seeks to thwart ICE's deportation efforts, Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker filed a lawsuit Monday, attempting to block the Trump administration from deploying National Guard troops to Illinois. "The Trump administration must end the war on Chicago," Johnson said. "The Trump administration must end this war against Americans. The Trump administration must end its attempt to dismantle our democracy."

"War"? What war? If this is war, I recommend a blockade of Chicago. Ring tanks along every interstate exit to the city. Close every grocery store, pharmacy, and convenience store in the city. Declare martial law, toss Johnson and Pritzker in jail, and throw away the key.

If they want to play at war, Trump should give them a taste of the real thing.

For the second time since he took office, Johnson accused the right of refusing to accept the outcome of the Civil War.

During his remarks, Johnson accused the "extreme right" of refusing to accept the results of the Civil War, when slavery was abolished. "They have repeatedly called for a rematch, but in the coming weeks, we will use this opportunity to build greater resistance. Chicagoans are clear that militarizing our troops in our city as justification to further escalate a war in Chicago will not be tolerated," he said. "The right wing in this country wants a rematch of the Civil War," Johnson repeated during the news conference.

He's delusional as well as being a liar. None of the right has ever called for a "rematch" of the Civil War. He's out-and-out lying about that as part of his bid to ratchet up hysteria among black residents of Chicago, who are probably among the only people in the city who still support him.

Meanwhile, the White House was almost speechless. Almost.

In a statement, the White House called Johnson's order "a disgusting betrayal of every law-abiding citizen."

The White House accused Johnson of "aiding and abetting criminal illegal immigrant killers, rapists, traffickers, and gang bangers."

"Johnson’s pathetic excuse that enforcing our nation’s immigration laws somehow 'undermines community trust' exposes his true loyalty: to criminal illegal alien predators, not the terrified families of Chicago," the statement read. "Shielding the most depraved, violent criminal illegal aliens from justice is not only an insult to every Chicagoan, it’s also a dangerous intensification of Democrats’ lunatic 'sanctuary' agenda where criminal illegals come before American citizens."

As long as Johnson and Pritzker continue to portray what is happening in Chicago in terms of a war against the city instead of an immigration enforcement action, the general public is in great danger, as the chance for an explosion of violence grows.

