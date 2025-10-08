Dolly Parton Gives Us a Health Update, Shuts Down Online Rumors

There aren't many celebrities whose health concerns I'd take time to write about, but Dolly Parton is one of them.

On September 28, the country singer and national treasure announced that she'd have to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas shows. They were originally scheduled for December of this year, but she said she'd need to move them to September 2026. Along with the announcement, she posted a letter for fans, stating that she was dealing with some health challenges and had to have "a few procedures." The 79-year-old also joked that it was time for her "100,000-mile check-up."

I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon! In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say. And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.

While the news was concerning, it sounded like she had things under control, especially if she's already rescheduling her show for next year. But the situation escalated a bit on Tuesday when the singer's younger sister, Freida Parton, posted the following on Facebook:

Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me. She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you! ❤️

It was an innocent enough post, but fans — and mostly the media — felt there was more to it. By the time I went to sleep last night, everyone had Dolly on her deathbed. As it turns out, Freida was simply asking for prayers... and maybe a little attention? She made a second post clearing up her previous one:

I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.

On Wednesday morning, another one of Dolly's sisters, Stella, took to Facebook to make her own post about Dolly's health that read in part:

My big sister Dolly posted last week, giving her fans an update concerning her health and that she has been seeking treatment for kidney stones. My sister Freida is concerned and ask for prayers on Dolly’s behalf. I personally, respect the privacy of ALL my family members and will not disrespect them by discussing their personal business with anyone. If you need further information please go to their pages.

Bless their hearts. I can't imagine it's easy having someone like that as your older sister. However, Dolly herself decided on Wednesday that it was best she cleared up the rumors. While filming some commercials for the Grand Ole Opry, she took some time to video herself and posted it to social media with the caption, "I ain't dead yet!"

"But before I got started, I wanted to say, I know lately, everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you?," she asked, adding, "And I appreciate your prayers 'cause I'm a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for anything and everything, but I want you to know that I'm okay."

Dolly goes on to explain that her husband, Carl Dean, who died in March, was sick for a long time, and rather than take care of herself, she took care of him. Now, she is finally getting around to looking after herself a little better. I think it's something any of us who have ever taken care of a sick spouse, parent, child, or other loved one can relate to. Anyway, you can watch her entire two-minute message here, but I think it's safe to say that Dolly will still be around for a while, thank goodness.

