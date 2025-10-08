Canadian Prime Minister Steps Into the Oval Office, Trump Makes the Meeting Unforgettable

Outside of the important state business at hand, where President Donald Trump on Monday hosted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to presumably break the ice on this North American stalemate over tariffs and other things, Trump gifted us with two legendary moments.

The first was when the subject of that stalemate over tariffs came up, and an off-camera reporter points out that Trump had just praised Carney as a great man and then asks Trump that if that’s the case, “What’s holding things up?”

What came in the span of a single heartbeat is pure Trump gold, so much so that Carney just couldn’t help himself with laughter.

👏BEST line of the day, goes to President Trump.



Reporter: "What’s holding things up? If [Carney] is a great man, & you want a deal with Canada, why don't you?"



POTUS: "Because I want to be a great man too."



President Trump is AMERICA FIRST! pic.twitter.com/D9YScjmQsu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 7, 2025

Trump is at his best when unscripted, yet while his comedic timing and delivery are unmatched in American politics, it must be noted that embedded in his off-the-cuff response is his cornerstone strategy for international negotiations and all foreign policy. In effect, he’s telling the reporter and the Canadian leader to his right that he’s uncompromisingly and unapologetically “America First,” and to become a great man in the eyes of most Americans, he knows he needs to honor his commitment to the interests of his country before all else.

The other moment in the Oval Office was not a laughing matter for Carney, but once again, Trump did not back away from his major policy positions just to pretend to be nice to his Oval Office guest.

As often happens, some of Trump’s most memorable comments come in response to unrelated questions. That happened here. Trump took a question from a reporter who got more than she bargained for when she asked, “Are you concerned about the delays at the airports? And how do you see the shutdown?”

That led to Trump laying into the Democrats in a lengthy response, putting the onus of the shutdown squarely on their shoulders, and branding the airport delays “Democrat delays.” He pointed out the Democrats’ lack of leadership, and he snuck in a jab at Texas congressional representative Jasmine Crockett, “I never met her, but she's a low-IQ individual.”

Then, a little bit later, in boasting of his own administration’s leadership strength, he said, “We have strong borders, we have no men in women's sports, we — I mean, basic things. We're not going to take your child away and change the sex of your child. We're not going to do things like that.

“What they're [Democrat leadership] doing to the country is so incredible, and they got away with it with — all their woke crap — and now it's stopped. And we have a country that's based on common sense and strength and intelligence.”

Trump goes on a rant against the insanity of transitioning children in front of Canada's PM, Mark Carney.



Carney has a transsexual child.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/Yql1YlnRfG — AF Post (@AFpost) October 7, 2025

A couple of things you have to know. First, Trump knows the Canadian Prime Minister is cut from the same woke cloth as the Democrats Trump is talking about. His answer to the question was not designed to insult Carney, but it may have been intended to put him on notice that if he wants to end up on the losing side of negotiations with Trump, be like American Democrat leadership. If he wants to win with Trump, take another course.

One thing that’s not clear is whether or not Trump knew anything about Carney’s daughters. It’s quite possible, even likely, that he did not know that one of Carney’s daughters, Sasha, does not identify as a heterosexual woman in the traditional sense. Media reports say she was born female and continues to go by “Sasha,” but they characterize her as “non-binary.” Sasha is described as “a Canadian poet,” who went to Yale University, where she studied English and “Women, Gender and Sexuality" and uses "they" instead of "she."

Would knowing any of this have changed how Trump handled the question? Maybe. But at the same time, Trump stands by all of his positions all of the time with great transparency. In the end, Trump wasn’t about to back off on his stance regarding the transgender issue in this meeting or any meeting.

