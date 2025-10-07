Thanks Chuck! Schumer Shutdown Allows Republicans to Confirm 107 Trump Nominees.

The Schumer Shutdown is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only did the Democrats leave open the door to massive federal workforce layoffs, as we've reported here at PJ Media, but now they’ve created a situation where the Trump administration finally broke the Democrat gridlock in getting its nominees confirmed.

Tuesday night, the Republican majority in the Senate was able to confirm a batch of 107 of Donald Trump’s nominees. It did so through a party-line vote and reduced the number of nominees waiting for confirmation to “double digits,” according to Fox News.

BREAKING NEWS ALERT: Senate Republicans confirm more than 107 Trump nominees as government shutdown continues. Mass confirmation includes ambassadors and senior officials as shutdown enters seventh day.



Senate Republicans confirmed a staggering tranche of President Donald… pic.twitter.com/v11gXRDf0k — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) October 7, 2025

We’re now seven days into the Schumer Shutdown, and it's all due to the Democrats’ greedy attempt to include nearly $1.5 trillion in demands. These include government-paid health benefits for illegal immigrants.

Even though the American people spoke last November and gave Trump a mandate to keep the promises he made during the campaign, the Democrats continue to push for open borders, crime in the streets, normalization of transgenderism in public life, men competing and dominating in women’s sports, and even cashless bail policies that make it easier for violent criminals to walk free to do more damage to our communities and families.

This round of Senate batch confirmations is a second test of the body’s new “nuclear option” rule that allows members to confirm bulk numbers of nominees in batches without limits. These are known as “en bloc” confirmations, where all that is needed for confirmation is a simple majority vote in the Senate.

Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker was named U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas. He is perhaps the best-known of Trump’s nominations to be confirmed on Tuesday. One of Trump’s senior advisors, Sergio Gor, will now serve as U.S. Ambassador to India.

Other confirmed nominees included: Brittany Panuccio, who was confirmed as commissioner at the EEOC; David Fink, now the chief administrator at the Federal Railroad Administration; Laura Swett and David LaCerte, now members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; David Keeling, now Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA); and others.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins was confirmed in a reappointment to his seat on the commission. His term will now expire in 2031.

Republican senators have been frustrated over the Democrats’ constant stonewalling of nominees and other initiatives, so last month they voted to change confirmation standards, where now all that’s needed for a block confirmation approval is a simple majority.

Nine months into the Trump presidency, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was able to effectively block Trump’s nominees until now, Tuesday's vote gives Schumer even less leverage than he had going into the government shutdown he orchestrated.

✅ CONFIRMED: Another 107 nominees of President Trump — THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/XvrpeavypH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 7, 2025

On days like this, those Wile E. Coyote memes of Democrats just make sense.

Democrats, your party left you a long time ago. If you're still with them, hold up a Wyle E. Coyote sign. https://t.co/FUBxynL12w pic.twitter.com/aNEAF0MV1m — ♞ Steven Douglas 🇺🇸 (@StevieDougie) May 26, 2025

