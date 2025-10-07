The Morning Briefing: The Biden J6 Goons Were Worse Than We Thought

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending a couple of days helping injured pickleball players to make homemade fruit rollups.

Advertisement

The Democrats are fond of throwing around words like "authoritarian" and "totalitarian" when venting their spleens about President Trump and any Republican who supports him. Oh, they are also fond of referring to ICE agents as "fascists" of late. None of the epithets are applicable, of course, but the Dems are pure emotion and no intellect anymore.

We are also all aware that most Trump Derangement Syndrome tantrums are steeped in projection. They are everything that they say they hate about us. They were even worse when they had their drooling puppet president in office. The more we find out about the Biden era, the more I'm surprised that the Republic survived.

Now we've learned that one of the biggest sleazeballs from the Biden years had even more stink on him. This is from Catherine:

FBI/Justice Department special counsel — and unconstitutionally appointed Biden attack dog — Jack Smith tracked the private communications of multiple Republican senators, according to a shocking new allegation. Smith, whom U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled was unconstitutionally appointed to go after then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, has a myriad of scandals in his past — including accusations of witness payoffs and illegal wiretaps from former Rep. Rick Renzi (R-Ariz.). But this new scandal shows that the scope of Smith’s sketchy activities under the Biden administration was much larger than previously realized. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) posted a partially redacted document on X Monday showing, he said, that the Biden FBI spied on Republican senators in an initiative weaponized by Smith:

Advertisement

It's tough to pick out the worst of the execrable rogues' gallery of people who perverted the justice system in service of Joe Biden's handlers, but Jack Smith is definitely in the top five. Not only is he a serial abuser of power, he was also turned into a media darling by the Left. His weaselly mug was on television constantly for a while.

My Twitchy colleague Doug P. shared some of the responses from members of Congress who were targeted by Smith:

I was just briefed by @FBIDDBongino that the @FBI and @TheJusticeDept obtained call logs from eight U.S. Senators — including myself. We were surveilled simply for being Republicans.



This does not surprise me, but it should shock every American. What the Biden Administration has… pic.twitter.com/hv6cJpxlSl — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) October 6, 2025

We should all breathe a collective sigh of relief that President Trump saved us from another four years of Democrats in the White House. We would all be hanging out in a gulag at this point if Kamala Harris were cackling in the Oval Office.

It's important to note that Jack Smith was not the beneficiary of one of Joe Biden's autopen pre-pardons. There must be some real justice that can be meted out to the cretin. Many of the people involved in the J6 witch hunt were given protection because Biden and Company knew that what they were doing was not going to stand up to scrutiny.

Seeing Jack Smith get some sort of comeuppance would go a long way towards restoring some faith in our institutions. As I said when I wrote about James Comey a few weeks ago, I'm not sure that will ever happen. Still, there is a lot of value in having the Biden administration's nefarious deeds exposed. It also serves as a powerful reminder of just how close to the brink that the United States was.

Advertisement

It's the stuff of nightmares, but let's enjoy this reprieve while we can.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Bari Weiss Named CBS News Chief, Progs Lose Their... You Know

Propaganda Posing: Hamas Flotilla Had 1/10 of a Truck Worth of Aid

Bill Nye the Partisan Guy’s Election Hurricane Prediction Was an Epic Fail

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. MAID in Canada: Euthanasia Organ Harvesting 'Surges'

'The Dragon’s Prophecy': Watch D’Souza’s Epic Oct. 7 Documentary

Something HUGE May Be Brewing for the GOP in New Jersey

Jack Smith Spied on 8 GOP Senators, Grassley Reveals

Watch Karoline Leavitt Shut Down Kaitlan Collins With Brutal Truth Bomb

Franzia Alert. Kamala Harris Makes Bizarre Claim About 2024 Election

New York Times’ Nick Kristof Stars in Cringiest Video You’ll See from Portland

We Must Have Books

Smoked, Sipped, and Satisfied: My Day at Atlanta’s Big Green EGGtoberfest

DEI vs Story Part 7: How Publishing Lost the Plot: The Way Forward

Satified Voters Are Dangerous to Democrats, and They Know It

Collins in the Driver’s Seat: Fundraising Surge Fuels His Bid to Fire Jon Ossoff

Townhall Mothership

Advertisement

Guess How Much the Schumer Shutdown is Costing American Taxpayers

Members of Both Parties Reject Pay as Schumer Shutdown Continues

Get Stuffed: Woke Build-A-Bear Manager Went Nuts When Teen Asked for Her Bear to Be Named This

Only This Dem Rep Would Tweet Something So Stupid About the Fire That Destroyed a Judge's Home

CCRKBA Celebrates SCOTUS' Decision to Hear Hawaii Carry Ban Case

2026 NRA Election: Incumbent Directors not Nominated by Committee

To The Trace: Pennsylvania Town Isn't Challenging Laws. It's Breaking Them

Associated Press: Republicans Are Seizing on Jay Jones's Desire to Murder His Opponents

LOL...OK. Are You Ready for the Tough on Crime Democrats?

Fourteen Hours Old: New French Government Doesn't Wave White Flag, It Just Quits

There's No Hiding It; China's Actions Say It's Planning a Preemptive Attack on the US

True Grit: Harmeet Dhillon Throws Down the Gauntlet

Revealed: Abigail Spanberger Spent Year After 9/11 Working for 'Islamic Saudi Academy'

Here Are the Reactions of Several GOP Senators That 'Biden's Stasi' Reportedly Spied On

Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans Spark Femi-Nazi Leftist Meltdowns Over Her 'Trad Wife' Dreams

Adam Schiff: Trump’s ‘Enemy From Within’ Talk Is Dangerous and Unprecedented Despite Dems Doing It First

VIP

5 Questions for Democrat Supporters

The Death of Discovery: When Art Begins With an Answer

New Archbishop of Canterbury Is Proof a Deadly Spiritual Virus Has Infected Mainstream Christianity

Totally Out of Ideas, Dems Borrow One From the Trump Playbook

Advertisement

How to Change Your Woke Brother-in-Law’s Mind

Yom Kippur 1973: When Arab Guns Met Israeli Resolve

Memory Lane: The War on Culture From March of 1998

Does Trump Want Mamdani to Win?

I’m an Ex-Democrat. Let Me Explain The Left’s Reaction to Jay Jones

Third-World Living: Fake Cooking Oil, Fake Coffee — Fake Everything

Everything You Know About Diet Is Wrong

Around the Interwebz

‘Ballard’ Officially Renewed By Prime Video For Season 2

OpenAI wants to make ChatGPT into a universal app frontend

Fuzzy Memory: Why Shag Carpeting Fell Out of Fashion

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/06/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Newsday

Secondary Print: Reuters

New Media: Semafor

Radio: AURN



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT greets the Prime Minister of Canada

Stakeout Location

Open Press



11:45 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



12:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Lunch with the Prime Minister of Canada

Cabinet Room

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT meets with Edan Alexander

Oval Office

Closed Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.